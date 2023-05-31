TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

Discover the best beaches around Paris !



You cannot miss the countless tourist attractions the French capital offers. It is even possible to vary the pleasures going to the beach from Paris.


Rédigé par le Vendredi 2 Juin 2023


Swimming in the sea during a stay in Paris, is it a good idea?

Some tourists wonder if they can give themselves over to lazing about during their vacation in Paris. In this section, you will discover different places to explore the French coast from the Capital and how to get there.

Whether it be by car or by train, you’ll always find a solution to escape Paris for a few hours. Here is an overview of the unmissable beaches that are close to Paris.

What is the closest beach to Paris by car?

Each year, millions of tourists from all over the world come to the Parisian region. Indeed, it is the perfect place for a short stay with friends or family, whether it be for one day or the weekend. However, tourists have the possibility to spend sunny vacation on the seaside from Paris. There are many beaches on the French coastline and some of them are only a few kilometers from Paris. Thus, vacationers can easily enjoy a day outside the capital.

Deauville and Trouville, only 2 hours of train away from the capital, are undeniably unmissable. But drivers also have plenty of possibilities for choosing a beach.

One of the most accessible is Dieppe’s, because it is directly connected to the highway. You should really consider going there as it is one of the closest to Paris. Located in Seine-Maritime, it takes you 2h10 to reach that sumptuous place. You won't find fine sandy beaches, but rather shingle beaches.

What beaches can you go to for one day ?

If you are just passing through Paris, you can enjoy the sea for one day. To do so, here are some practical information. Indeed, you’ll have the privilege to choose the beach that suits you the most. Some of them are perfect for sunbathing, others are ideal for lazing about. The closest ones are located on the Atlantic Coast or by the Channel and thus offer the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing break. What else could you ask for than to take a day or more to breathe sea air?

The Crotoy beach, one of the easiest to reach by train from Paris

The Crotoy beach is only 2 hours away from Paris by train. To visit that seaside resort, all you have to do is to take a TER that connects Noyelles-sur-Mer railway station to Gare du Nord. Touristic trains are available for a twenty minute picturesque ride before arriving a stone’s throw from the Crotoy beach. There, you can sunbathe, collect shells, go kitesurfing or go shrimp fishing.

Deauville and Trouville beaches

In order to reach both of these idyllic beaches, you need to take a train from Gare Saint-Lazare, North of Paris. It will lead you to the beautiful beaches of the Côte Fleurie in Normandy in 2 hours approximately. The Deauville beach is 2 km long and stands out by its hundreds of colorful parasols, as well as its Art Deco beach huts.

Concerning Trouville, its 1200 m long white sand stretch is perfect to relax. It is the oldest seaside resort of the region. Those who lack pure air can go to Marquenterre to discover the Fort Mahon beach.

Honfleur beach, accessible by train or by car from Paris


186 km away from the capital, Honfleur is unmissable if you wish to visit the old houses of Maisons Satie that have been changed into a museum, where you can admire the work of the artist and composer Erik Satie. Otherwise, a jaunt to the historical centre is just as well, especially when you go to the traditional harbor located a few meters away from the Butin beach.

Le Touquet beach, an exceptional vacation resort

The seaside resort of le Touquet is an excellent choice for a day on the seaside. It is part of the most frequented beaches of the Côte d’Opale Parisian middle class. Everyone can find its groove, according to the budgets and tastes: casinos, horse rides, and so much more. Thre are also different luxury hotels.

Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, ten kilometers of sand to laze around

The Touquet-Paris-Plage beach is located in the Pas-de-Calais. It is known for its 11 km long white sandy beach, forming dunes and bordered by a pine forest. It is the perfect place for a family trip, as the activities you can do there are very varied and accessible to everyone.

On the same topic


Lu 380 fois
Notez

Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Tous les commentaires discourtois, injurieux ou diffamatoires seront aussitôt supprimés par le modérateur.
Signaler un abus

Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 31 Mai 2023 - 11:39 What to do and see in Lyon?

Mercredi 24 Mai 2023 - 12:06 What to do and visit in La Rochelle this summer?

Dernière heure

La Jordanie, destination à l’honneur de l'IFTM 2023

Jean-Marc Jancovici et le voyage, des propos qui interrogent

L’offre France sera mise en avant par Ty-Win à l’IFTM Top Resa

Aurora Travel rejoint l'annuaire des DMC, DestiMaG

Grève aéroport, perturbations à venir

Brand News

Air Tahiti Nui inaugure le 14 juin sa nouvelle ligne Paris-Seattle-Papeete et célèbre ses 25 ans

Air Tahiti Nui inaugure le 14 juin sa nouvelle ligne Paris-Seattle-Papeete et célèbre ses 25 ans
Après l’inauguration de la route Papeete - Seattle le 4 octobre dernier, Air Tahiti Nui inaugure ce...
Les annonces

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE - Directeur d'Agence Afrique H/F - CDI - (Paris - 75)
OFFRES D'EMPLOI TOURISME

SELECTOUR BLEU VOYAGES - Conseiller(e) Voyages expérimenté(e) H/F- CDI - (Ajaccio (20))
OFFRES D'EMPLOI TOURISME

VISAGES DU MONDE - Commercial(e) groupes CE / Associations confirmé(e) H/F - CDI - (Secteur Normandie)
OFFRES D'EMPLOI TOURISME

Vidéo à la une
Distribution

Distribution

Grenelle Voyages, nouvelle agence spécialisée sur le sur-mesure à Paris

Grenelle Voyages, nouvelle agence spécialisée sur le sur-mesure à Paris
Partez en France

Partez en France

L’offre France sera mise en avant par Ty-Win à l’IFTM Top Resa

L’offre France sera mise en avant par Ty-Win à l’IFTM Top Resa
Actus Visas

Actus Visas

Action-Visas : L'humain et les nouvelles technologies au service du voyage de vos clients

Action-Visas : L'humain et les nouvelles technologies au service du voyage de vos clients
SUPER AGV
Webinaires

Webinaires

Voyage au Panama, ce qu’il faut savoir

Voyage au Panama, ce qu’il faut savoir
Préparez votre voyage à Panama ! Voici tout ce que vous devez savoir pour profiter au mieux de vos vacances dans cette destination pleine de charme. Les lieux incontournables, les activités à faire... Une expérience unique vous attend !

E-learning Destination Canada - Evénement virtuel à la demande - 21 et 22 juin 2022

E-learning Destination Canada - Evénement virtuel à la demande - 21 et 22 juin 2022
Venez échanger en français avec nos partenaires canadiens, compléter les nouveaux modules du e-learning pour devenir...

Webinaire Tourisme Irlandais - L'offre Luxe en Irlande - 19 mai 2022

Webinaire Tourisme Irlandais - L'offre Luxe en Irlande - 19 mai 2022
L’équipe du Tourisme Irlandais vous invite à suivre une série de 4 webinaires pour découvrir ou redécouvrir l’île...
DESTIMAG

DESTIMAG

La Jordanie, destination à l’honneur de l'IFTM 2023

La Jordanie, destination à l’honneur de l'IFTM 2023
Production

Production

Campagne de communication : la Grèce veut garder son statut de leader

Campagne de communication : la Grèce veut garder son statut de leader
AirMaG

AirMaG

Jean-Marc Jancovici et le voyage, des propos qui interrogent

Jean-Marc Jancovici et le voyage, des propos qui interrogent
Transport

Transport

FlixBus se lancera en Inde en 2024

FlixBus se lancera en Inde en 2024
La Travel Tech

La Travel Tech

La proposition de loi sur l'encadrement des influenceurs adoptée

La proposition de loi sur l'encadrement des influenceurs adoptée
LuxuryTravelMaG

LuxuryTravelMaG

Le St Regis Chicago s'installe dans une tour design

Le St Regis Chicago s'installe dans une tour design
Hébergement

Hébergement

Les fortes ambitions d'Accor en Arabie Saoudite

Les fortes ambitions d'Accor en Arabie Saoudite
Futuroscopie

Futuroscopie

Futuroscopie : rendre le tourisme durable plus sexy, un impératif catégorique 🔑

Futuroscopie : rendre le tourisme durable plus sexy, un impératif catégorique 🔑
Voyages responsables

Voyages Responsables

Sailcoop transatlantique : les ventes sont ouvertes

Sailcoop transatlantique : les ventes sont ouvertes
CruiseMaG

CruiseMaG

Rivages du Monde présente son nouveau bateau

Rivages du Monde présente son nouveau bateau
Welcome To The Travel

Emploi & Formation

Selectour Selling Academy lance une formation avec Viaticus

Selectour Selling Academy lance une formation avec Viaticus
TravelManagerMaG

TravelManagerMaG

AirPlus propose désormais Google Pay

AirPlus propose désormais Google Pay
BROCHURES EN LIGNE
TourMaG.com
  • Snapchat
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • YouTube
  • LinkedIn
  • GooglePlay
  • appstore
  • Google News
  • Bing Actus
  • Nos Médias
  • DMCmag
  • Brochures en ligne
  • La Travel Tech
  • Welcome To The Travel
  • AirMaG
  • Futuroscopie
  • LuxuryTravelMaG
  • CruiseMaG
  • Voyages Responsables
  • #PartezEnOutreMer
  • Partez en France
  • TravelManagerMaG
 
Site certifié ACPM, le tiers de confiance - la valeur des médias