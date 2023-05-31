Discover the best beaches around Paris !

If you are just passing through Paris, you can enjoy the sea for one day. To do so, here are some practical information. Indeed, you’ll have the privilege to choose the beach that suits you the most. Some of them are perfect for sunbathing, others are ideal for lazing about. The closest ones are located on the Atlantic Coast or by the Channel and thus offer the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing break. What else could you ask for than to take a day or more to breathe sea air?The Crotoy beach is only 2 hours away from Paris by train. To visit that seaside resort, all you have to do is to take a TER that connects Noyelles-sur-Mer railway station to Gare du Nord. Touristic trains are available for a twenty minute picturesque ride before arriving a stone’s throw from the Crotoy beach. There, you can sunbathe, collect shells, go kitesurfing or go shrimp fishing.In order to reach both of these idyllic beaches, you need to take a train from Gare Saint-Lazare, North of Paris. It will lead you to the beautiful beaches of the Côte Fleurie in Normandy in 2 hours approximately. The Deauville beach is 2 km long and stands out by its hundreds of colorful parasols, as well as its Art Deco beach huts.Concerning Trouville, its 1200 m long white sand stretch is perfect to relax. It is the oldest seaside resort of the region. Those who lack pure air can go to Marquenterre to discover the Fort Mahon beach.186 km away from the capital, Honfleur is unmissable if you wish to visit the old houses of Maisons Satie that have been changed into a museum, where you can admire the work of the artist and composer Erik Satie. Otherwise, a jaunt to the historical centre is just as well, especially when you go to the traditional harbor located a few meters away from the Butin beach.The seaside resort of le Touquet is an excellent choice for a day on the seaside. It is part of the most frequented beaches of the Côte d’Opale Parisian middle class. Everyone can find its groove, according to the budgets and tastes: casinos, horse rides, and so much more. Thre are also different luxury hotels.The Touquet-Paris-Plage beach is located in the Pas-de-Calais. It is known for its 11 km long white sandy beach, forming dunes and bordered by a pine forest. It is the perfect place for a family trip, as the activities you can do there are very varied and accessible to everyone.