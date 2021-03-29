Appli mobile TourMaG



Top 25 unmissable events and openings in 2023 Large exhibitions, new museums and sites, great sporting and playful events

The Rugby World Cup will take place in 2023, and that is going to mobilize millions of French and international supporters all around the country next autumn. But it is also the 25th anniversary of TourMag.com, hence the chosen number. Because these following 12 months will be the witnesses of new worldwide exhibitions, great popular events and openings of new touristic sites, which will allow to feed France discovery programs from an original point of view.

Rédigé par Lucile Kelada le Mardi 11 Avril 2023

Spring 2023 1) Harry Potter : the Exhibition moves to Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles



Paris is one of the halts for the world tour dedicated to wizarding worlds. Scripted by Warner Bros Studios, in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions and EMC, Harry Potter : the Exhibition is the greatest immersive exhibition on wizarding worlds. It was inaugurated in February 2022 in Philadelphia and it was a spectacular success. It is currently presented in Vienna, Austria, since December 16th, and will come to the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center in Paris in April 2023. More specific dates will soon be communicated, at the same time as ticketing opening to public and professionals.



From March 7th to August 27th 2023 2) In memory of the Master’s passing at the Picasso Museum



In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s passing, the national Picasso Museum in Paris is offering to rediscover its permanent collection with a new hanging of the museum’s masterpieces and its personal collection. A must-see event conceived by British designer Paul Smith inviting the public to revisit the most emblematic subjects of Picasso’s work.

Other exhibitions are scheduled in France, notably on the French Riviera.



From March 22nd to November 5th 2023 3) « Eternel Mucha » at the Grand Palais Immersif (Immersive Great Palace)



Established in the « salle modulable (modular room) » of the Opéra Bastille, the Grand Palais Immersif is offering two immersive exhibitions a year. This spring, the first is a collaboration with the Mucha Foundation which will be a rediscovery of an avant-garde artist whose work is still inspiring contemporary creators. The exhibition tells the story of Alphonse Mucha, the figure of Art Nouveau on display in Paris.



From March 28th to July 23rd 2023 4) « Manet et Degas, regards croisés » (« Manet and Degas, crossed views ») at the Musée d’Orsay



A new exhibition is going to be dedicated to Edouard Manet and Edgar Degas, both of them mastering new 1860-1880 painting. The event aims at renewing our view of impressionism. It explores their differences and reveals the value of Degas’ collection in which Manet had a greater notoriety after his death.



From April 5th to August 28th 2023 5) « Basquiat x Warhol, à quatre mains » at the Louis Vuitton Foundation



The Louis Vuitton Foundation is going to explore the joint work of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol. Between 1984 and 1985, both of these artists painted on 160 canvases « with four hands » among which about a hundred will be exhibited in Paris, starting from this spring.



From April 7th to September 6th 2023 6) « Ramsès et l’or des Pharaons » (« Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaos ») at the Grande Halle de la Villette



That exceptional exhibition will gather objects representing Ancient Egypt culture. Some of them will be taken out from Egypt for the first time ever to be exhibited. It will be one of the most spectacular collections ever presented in France, showing off the greatness of Ramses. The setup will involve new technical means : cinematic projections of panoramic views, virtual realities, drone-captured footages.



From June 8th to June 18th 2023 7) Armada of Rouen, gathering of large ships



The 2023 Armada of Rouen has challenged itself to make 6 million visitors dream by seeing nearly 50 exceptional ships in front of them, in a festive atmosphere. Two commitments will be honoured : to minimize the environmental impact of the event and to develop its cultural dimension while remaining a popular event. To date, 30 ships have confirmed their participation. Others will join them because, eventually, about 50 are expected all along those 7 kms quays offering a unique reception area.



June 10th 2023 8) 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of le Mans, Sarthe



Saturday, June 10th, at 4 p.m, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 4th round of FIA ( International Automobile Federation) World Endurance Championship will celebrate their centenary with six of the worldwide largest Hypercar category manufacturers : Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota, Cadillac, Peugeot, Glickenhaus. From Thursday, June 1st, a unique exhibition will open its doors at the 24 Hours of le Mans Museum. It aims at the gathering of more than 60 cars that have won or participated in the 24 Hours of le Mans. Each day will be ponctuated by animations during the whole week.



From September 8th to October 28th 9) The Rubgy World Cup



France is hosting the 10th Rugby World Cup right in front of the entire world. There will be 600 players from 5 great continents, spread out in 20 teams, who dream of winning the William Webb Ellis trophy. Twelve teams have directly qualified for France 2023 thanks to their performances. South Africa, England, Wales, New-Zealand, Australia, Japan, France, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji, Samoa, Uruguay, Georgia and Spain also have confirmed their presence at the competition. 2023 Rubgy World Cup will have 10 host cities (Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse) and a final at the Stade de France.



September 25th 10) Mont Saint-Michel monastic millennium celebration



The construction of that abbatial church began in 1023. That celebration will be the occasion for an exceptional exhibition as soon as Spring comes : the « treasure » of the Mont Saint-Michel, with liturgical objects presented for the first time. Still inhabited by a monastic order, the famous monument will receive cardinal Martin, archbishop of Rouen, on September 29th, to co-celebrate the Millenium mass.



From September 27th to October 1st 2023 11) Driving World Championship for pairs in Orne



Before the comeback of the one horse driving 2024 World Championship, which already took place this year on the same location, Haras du Pin, in Orne, will welcome the two horses driving World Championship in its brand new setup (training arenas, restaurants,

accomodation). A competition that will surely keep its promises in terms of surprises and emotions.



October 29th, 2023 12) Start of the 16th Transat Jacques Vabre



It’s also the 30th anniversary of the longest Trans-Atlantic Race that will leave le Havre to reach Martinique for the second time consecutively. This season will beat every record : the longest course in history, with beacons to bypass off the South Atlantic and an expected arrival at Fort-de-France after 15 days of crossing for the fastest.



The expected great openings this year



13) The Cite du Vitrail of Troyes is ready to shine



The current Cite du Vitrail of Troyes has just re-opened its doors after a radical transformation financed by the department. Established in the 18th century Hôtel-Dieu-le-Compte, it opens out to 3.000 m² around these three hubs : a permanent exhibition, pedagogical group works, a documentation center and a study and research center. The permanent exhibition will feature a lot of masterpieces, both ancient and contemporary. The permanent course, spread over 4 floors, will be ponctuated by authentic stained glass windows, placed at sight height to optimize a chrono-thematic visit. Climax of the visit : monumental stained glass with natural light hosted by the Hôtel-Dieu chapel.



February 2023 14) The quays of Rouen’s port will house a revisited Hangar 105



That new structure will combine touristic, cultural, entrepreneurial and leisure activities. The project, lead by La Métropolitaine company and named Hangar 105, is divided into 3 areas : the Hangar 105 with its 4-star hotel composed by 105 rooms, a swimmingpool on a rooftop, a 400 m2 spa, a « festive restaurant », three bars (one is on the roof) and areas dedicated to seminaries ; the Hangar 105 bis is for companies : it has coworking areas. The worskshop « le Sous-Marin » is devoted to playful and artistic experiments ; and the Forum, which is the animated central square, linking both buildings.



April 2023 15) France largest planetarium will open at Vulcania



The opening first announced for May 2022 has been postponed to April 2023 because of a fire on the roofing. That 314 seats planetarium will have a gigantic 23 meters in diameter screen. It will be made up of a 374 m² projection room, a 220 m² pre-show hall and a 150 m² gallery. To complete that, there are also an 80 m² documentation area and a 350 m² pedagogical hub. A 10 M € investment.



Spring 2023 16) Opening of the three Cités des Climats et des Vins de Bourgogne



The project brings three major cities of Bourgogne wines together : Chablis, Macon and Beaune, spread over three departments. It reinforces the development of wine tourism in the region since the opening of the International Gastronomy and Wine Centre in Dijon. Each centre will have its own personality and their program is harmonized by the Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins de Bourgogne.



Spring 2023 17) Villers-Cotterêt, Aisne, is waiting for its International French Language Centre



The royal castle of Villers-Cotterêts, built by Francis I, takes advantage of a vast restauration site to become the International French Language Centre, a cultural and life place entirely dedicated to French language and French-speaking cultures. There you will find a 1 600 m² exhibition area, with 1200 m² of them being a permanent route on French language, a 250 seats auditorium, pedagogical areas, 12 residency workshops for artists and researchers, a library and a cafe-tea room.



Spring 2023 18) Welcome to the Maison of Serge Gainsbourg on rue de Verneuil



After more than 30 years of patience, Charlotte has finally accepted to open the Maison Gainsbourg in order for the fans to (re)discover the different sides of the artist through the times he went through during his career.

The legendary interior space of Serge Gainsbourg, at the 5 bis rue de Verneuil, is the first step of the project ; it hasn’t changed since he left. Opposite, at the 14, the Gainsbarre is a hybrid area where a cafe is open during the day but changes to a piano bar at night. The Maison Gainsbourg is the first cultural institution dedicated to the one who made the song a major Art.



June 10th 2023 19) Reopening of the Maison Pierre Loti in Rochefort, Charente-Maritime



Historical monument and Maison des Illustres, the house Pierre Loti has 20 rooms and 3000 objects that have been inserted in a large restoration program. The public reopening is planned for June 10th, 2023, anniversary of Pierre Loti’s death. Sailor, novelist, member of the French Academy, Pierre Loti was born there in 1850. His family home is the witness of his travels and passions. It is the creation of a man that reflects his vision of the world, that wishes to present a piece of his world. His house is part of the rare writer houses that still have the original furniture and collections.



June 2023 20) Official opening of the Grand Projet du Haras du Pin, Orne



At the Grands Champs, this Grand Projet (large project) lies on the articulation between sports, training and tourism. It consists of 4 training areas and 300 stalls, with a hall for professionals and a restaurant. A central path will link the different areas : the small lookout to admire training horses ; the balconies with a view on on the main training area. A top of the range hotel but also seasonal rentals, huts in the trees and group accomodation are planned, with a wellness area. The European Eventing Championship will take place there in June, 2023.



Summer 2023 21) First departure of the Grand Tour of the Puy du Fou



It consists of taking travelers-spectators on a trip during 6 days and 5 nights to discover French architectural wonders, highlighted at each stop of the train, which is an attraction itself. Indeed, it was constructed in an Orient Express style, including 15 high class cabins, 2 gourmet dining cars and 1 bar car. Across 4000 km, your journey will take you the prettiest places : from Champagne to Bourgogne, from Lake Annecy to Arcachon Bay, from the Palais des Papes of Avignon to the châteaux of the Loire Valley. Each halt is a fabulous occasion to meet historical figures and to feel unrivalled emotions. Be ready for the final climax at the Puy du Fou.



Summer 2023 22) Ostreapolis : an interpretation center dedicated to Morbihan’s oyster



Ostreapolis, located in le Tour-du-Parc, is destined to be an interpretation center for oyster-farming and more largely for seafood. The equipment will be multifaceted (tourism, culture, heritage and economics). It’s articulated around three hubs : Discovery, Gastronomy (meetings with chefs, cooking activities and other distractions), and Research hubs. There, some debating conferences will take place on major coastal issues. It will be an observation center for professionals and a resource center for scientifics.



Summer 2023 23) Near Beziers : Bayssan’s new aquarium



Cardinal Edifice has been chosen by Hérault to conceive and build the Bayssan’s aquarium, south of Béziers. Signed by ILR architecture, the aquarium will be surrounded by an outside envelope imitating the aspect of rock walls of a Mediterranean island. Special attention will be paid for landscape design and scenography, with settings and projections transporting visitors into Greek islands adventures and allowing them to join Ulysses in his journey in the Mediterranean Sea. The whole structure is spread on 3 300 m², including 7 exhibition halls and a Greek café.



Autumn 2023 24) A Cité Muséale (Museum City) in Château-Chinon, where François Mitterrand lived



The department and the community of communes Morvan have chosen the architecture agency Patrick Mauger to reinvigorate the museum of François Mitterrand’s seven-years-term. Established in the old 18th century convent Sainte-Claire, it has fallen into disuse. Combining it to the Musée du Costume (Costume Museum) and the Maison du Morvan (House of Morvan), the result will form the Museum City (Cité Muséale) of Château-Chinon. 4.100 m² will be dedicated to useful areas (exhibitions, storage, offices, conference hall, workshops, reception and stores) and 4.300 m² to fully reorganized gardens.



Mid-October 2023 25) A revisited national Navy Museum in Chaillot



Established in the Palais de Chaillot, the oldest maritime museum in the world,

since 1943, the new museum will be focusing on « reference » areas, both maritime interpretation centre and immersive place, that will give visitors historical, geographical and esthetics keys of the sea. It is completed with three « studios » renewed every five years, putting into relief the most beautiful works in the museum’s collection, as well as a new space that will allow to organize two temporary exhibitions a year on topical issues.



