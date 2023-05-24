Appli mobile TourMaG



What to do and see in Lyon? What shouldn’t you miss in Lyon?

Lyon, the multi-faceted metropolis of Rhône-Alpes region, is known for its traboules, its Parc de la Tête d’Or, its Festival of Lights, its gastronomy…

Located between Rhône and Saône and 2 hours away from Paris by TGV, Lyon is the place for an unforgettable stay. Whether you stay two days or a week, there is always something to do and see!



Rédigé par Lucile Kelada le Mercredi 31 Mai 2023

Table of contents:



Some history about Lyon



What can you do in Lyon?



What can you visit in Lyon?



What's the weather like in Lyon?



Some history about Lyon

The « Capital des Gaules » saw a lot: wars, industrial prosperity, religious influence… each of these periods is now found in vestiges, largely contributing to the city’s architectural and cultural wealth. The historical city changed century after century to become the 2nd conurbation in France, a lively metropolis containing 9 arrondissements and varied districts.

What can you do in Lyon?



Bike rides

As students from all over the world come to Lyon, it has provided many Vélo’v (self-service bikes) stations and cycle paths. Therefore, you can move just like you want throughout the city. I recommend you to begin with the Rhône du Parc quays, from Parc de la Tête d’Or to the Musée Confluence. You’ll note that it’s flat and varied when passing through bridges, footbridges, the gigantic dragonfly and the Nautical Centre. Hôtel Dieu, Flower Tree…you can enjoy unobstructed views on the right bank.

From the Karen Blixen bank where cruise boats stop at, you will have the opportunity to see the imposing buildings of Jean-Moulin and Lumière Universities. The Claude-Bernard quay offers a wonderful view on the slate dome, as well as on its gardens’ bronze statues.



A walk on the Presqu’Île



Not a bike fan? No problem! Put on your sneakers and pace up and down the Presqu’Ile, a classified district in the rivers. I recommend you to go to Place Carnot behind the Gare de Perrache until the Croix-Rousse. The pedestrian Rue Victor Hugo takes you to Place Bellecour, the biggest European open square (62000 m²). There, you’ll find flower shops and the tourist office, but most important, the impressive bronze statue of Louis XIV on his horse. The “Rue des Prés” will lead you to the Place de la République’s water jets and to Passage de l’Argue (1825), milliners’ den. Before getting to the Opéra, you wil see the Palais de la Bourse. Then, you can discover Place des Terreaux with the town hall, the Fontaine Bartholdi (1892), the Musée des Beaux-Arts and the gardens of Palais Saint-Pierre. Passing by the very chic Rue Edouard Herriot, you will find yourself at Place des Jacobins, in front of the beautiful fountain, before heading to the Théâtre des Célestins. And if you are tired of walking, you can take the bus, tram and subway.



Gourmet destinations

As the world capital of gastronomy since 1935, Lyon has the highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants. The Brasseries Paul Bocuse are unmissable, as the famous chef is bound up with the city. L’Est, one of them, is located in the old, classified Gare des Brotteaux.

I bet you wish to discover the local specialties and the best products (quenelles, rosette, andouillette, tripe…): let’s go to the Halles de Lyon – Paul Bocuse, an international reference.

Lyon is well-known for its Bouchons, which are typical restaurants. In Vieux-Lyon, they are outstanding, but you should really try La Mère Jean also, not to mention another institution, the Brasserie Georges (1836).



Events in the Ville des Lumières



We definitely can’t evoke Lyon without thinking of the Festival of Lights. It is worth experiencing it at least once in your life. All the monuments get animated during a incredible Sound and Light show. The next occasion will be on December 7th to December 10th, 2023. You really should be present at one of les Nuits de Fourvières at the Ancient Theatre (May 31st to July 28th, 2023) and Fêtons l'été-Tout l'monde dehors (July 7th to August 27th, 2023). Electro-rap fans will choose Woodstower (August 23rd to August 27th, 2023). Let’s meet in September 2024 for the 17th occasion of La Biennale d’art contemporain (the biennial of contemporary art). The Biennale de la danse (biennial of dance) will take place from September 9th to September 30th, 2023.

What can you visit in Lyon?



Vieux-Lyon



It is the medieval part of the city center, aka heaven on earth for photographers and selfie junkies. Down the hill of Fourvière, this district’s paved streets are full of surprises. Lyon’s Cathedral (12th-15th century), herbalist’s shop (1849), exterior spiral staircase, colorful facades… everything is so beautiful. Don’t hesitate to enter historical buildings like the Tour Rose. Take the traboules, those typical secret galleries with vaulted ceilings. Visit the Musée Cinéma et Miniature or the Musée de la Marionnette. By the way, isn’t it funny that Guignol, the famous puppet, was created in Lyon in 1808? Then, you can take the pedestrian footbridge on the Saône to admire the law court’s facade. Be sure to enjoy an exceptional view on these 24 imposing columns, the Weight of Oneself statue and Fourvière.



Croix-Rousse



La Croix-Rousse, a 250 m high hill, at the heart of the Presqu’Ile, shelters the Maison des Canuts (19th century), that makes a silk weaving workshop work again. The rue Imbert Colomès and the rue René Leynaud’s traboules are very impressive. Take the sloping narrow streets and the hill’s staircase to reach the Gros Cailloux and the Mur des Canuts, a trompe l’oeil fresco (1200 m²). The yellow and orangey buildings hold stores, artists’ workshops, and galleries. The very lively district is the den of many bars, restaurants and confidential addresses.



Fourvière

The Basilica of Notre-Dame-de-Fourvière is Lyon’s peak (300 m). The view from Jardin des Curiosités is simply breathtaking. If it’s sunny, you may be able to make out each monument… and the Mont Blanc! It is as well the Ancient Theatre’s district and the Lugdunum museum’s, setting of Gallo-Roman vestiges. I recommend you to go up with La Ficelle, the typical funicular railway, hooked up to the hill. You can go down by foot through the Rosary garden, the Parc des Hauteurs or the vertiginous staircase.



La Part-Dieu

La Part-Dieu is the modern district, with high towers, the Halles and the shopping center. You should see its Rooftop, a green and welcoming square with 25 eclectic restaurants. If you look up, you’ll see the Tour Oxygène (115 m), « Le Crayon » (165 m), where you can enjoy a panoramic view from its 32nd floor’s bar/restaurant. Don’t miss the recent Tour Incity (200 m), « La Gomme », and the To-Lyon (171 m).



Brotteaux



A stone’s throw from the towers, be sure to travel back to the 30s with preserved elegant buildings. The beautiful Brasserie des Brotteaux (1913) offers a creative Lyon’s cuisine in a historical decor (classified earthenware, Art Nouveau furniture…).

Parc de la Tête d’Or & Cité internationale

Since 1858, the Parc de la Tête d’Or (105 ha) is the exceptional lung of the city. Rose garden, century-old trees, botanical garden, zoo… I recommend you to go around the lake and to visit the greenhouses. You have the possibility to rent a small boat or access the île du Souvenir by a tunnel. Between greenery and the Rhone, the Cité Internationale Moderne (casino, cinemas...) and the Museum of Contemporary Art, macLYON (1400 works/installations by prestigious artists).



Confluence

The Musée des Confluences tells the story of humanity through a futuristic « landscape building ». Admire the impressive glass wall and roof and its gravity well. It would be a waste not to take a selfie in front of “Only Lyon” where rivers meet. That transformed old industrial district shelters the orange and green cubes, la Sucrière and the shopping center with a panoramic view.



Île-Barbe



It’s a total change of scene: that classified island is at the Saône’s heart. It shelters a remarkable abbeye (Ve). There, you can enjoy an outside-of-time moment in bucolic landscapes. Don’t forget to taste the praline brioches, a Lyon’s specialty, at Jocteur’s, next to the bridge that leads to the island.







What's the weather like in Lyon?



You can even enjoy spring and fall. At the heart of the Rhone Valley, between the Massif Central and the Alps, summer can be stifling. But it’s not a problem : you now know where to go to refresh or to gain height. All you have to do now is to book an accommodation in your favorite district.



Did you know that you could spend a night on the Rhône ? I suggest you the Barnum barge. If you prefer the Saône, choose the Friponne barge.

Not so bad, right?



Enjoy your stay!



