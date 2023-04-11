Appli mobile TourMaG



Tourism : what should you do, see and visit in Western France ? Let’s head to the leader sites of Western France

Envoyer à un ami Partager cet article

The pandemic has re-elevated France at the top of popular destinations…for French people. What a challenge for travel agencies that are not used to promote the country ! But it’s also the opportunity for them to rediscover the sites that make the richness of those territories.

Let’s have an overview of Great West of France’s must-sees…and the point of suggesting them to the clients.



Rédigé par Lucile Kelada le Mercredi 19 Avril 2023

What should you do and see in Centre Val de Loire ?



That « terre des rois » (« land of kings ») gathers French Monarchy castles.

Chambord, Blois, Chenonceau, Azay-le-Rideau… Those prestigious and powerful houses are immersed in Renaissance wealth.

But beside this,



Château de Valençay (Indre)



It is one of the most beautiful castles in the region. Its perfect dimensions, its « à la française » gardens, the richness of the furniture…all of this is enough to qualify the Château de Valençay as an exceptional monument.



Bourges Cathedral (Cher)



That imposing building is well-known for its stained glass, its crypt, its astronomic clock and the central portal portraying the Last Judgment. Bourges Cathedral is a pure Gothic masterpiece.



Domaine de Chaumont-sur-Loire (Loire-et-Cher)



A Festival International des Jardins (international garden festival), a center of arts and nature, and a castle trapped between feodality and Renaissance : the Domaine de Chaumont-sur-Loire is a symphony of aestheticism and creation.



Château de Chenonceau (Indre-et-Loire)



Extraordinary gardens, elegant gallery overhanging the Cher, everything is just beauty and sophistication at the « château des Dames » (« the Ladies castle »).



Château de Chambord (Loir-et-Cher)



Gigantic white stoned nave perched between Loire and Sologne, the Château de Chambord is one of the greatest masterpieces of French Renaissance. Something unmissable in Western France.



Royal Château of Blois (Loir-et-Cher)



Residence of seven kings and ten queens, The Royal Château of Blois has been the scene of the great destinies that have been haunting its corridors for a long time now. Ready to dive into great History ?



Château de Villandry’s Gardens (Indre-et-Loire)



An exceptional garden, a green masterpiece of fine colors and varieties artistically merged together. All you have to do now is to choose the best season to come and visit the gardens of the Château de Villandry !



Château de Cheverny (Loir-et-Cher)



That 17th century Classicism wonder inspired artist Hergé for the drawing of Château de Moulinsart. At Cheverny, you can gaze at the indoor decoration, wonderfully preserved, and go for a walk in the 110 ha park.



Château d’Azay-le-Rideau (Indre-et-Loire)



Graceful jewel resting on Indre banks and proudly restored monument, the Château d’Azay-le-Rideau is the incarnation of Renaissance beauty that you never get tired to gaze at.



La Brenne, and its hundreds of sponds (Indre)



La Brenne’s hundreds of sponds add a very singular atmosphere to the place, inspiring writers and artists who must have been moved by those wild and lost landscapes.



Sancerre and Sancerrois (Cher)



Round shaped hills covered with vineyards and, further, Sancerre, its keeps and its belfry : come to Sancerrois and travel through time.

TourMaG.com is offering you to take a tour around the must-see places of Great West of France…and the point of suggesting it to the clients. Here, the Château de Chenonceau- DR : J.-F.R.That « terre des rois » (« land of kings ») gathers French Monarchy castles.Chambord, Blois, Chenonceau, Azay-le-Rideau… Those prestigious and powerful houses are immersed in Renaissance wealth.But beside this, Centre Val de Loire is also a land of nature, like Sancerrois or Brenne are.It is one of the most beautiful castles in the region. Its perfect dimensions, its « à la française » gardens, the richness of the furniture…all of this is enough to qualify the Château de Valençay as an exceptional monument.That imposing building is well-known for its stained glass, its crypt, its astronomic clock and the central portal portraying the Last Judgment. Bourges Cathedral is a pure Gothic masterpiece.A Festival International des Jardins (international garden festival), a center of arts and nature, and a castle trapped between feodality and Renaissance : the Domaine de Chaumont-sur-Loire is a symphony of aestheticism and creation.Extraordinary gardens, elegant gallery overhanging the Cher, everything is just beauty and sophistication at the « château des Dames » (« the Ladies castle »).Gigantic white stoned nave perched between Loire and Sologne, the Château de Chambord is one of the greatest masterpieces of French Renaissance. Something unmissable in Western France.Residence of seven kings and ten queens, The Royal Château of Blois has been the scene of the great destinies that have been haunting its corridors for a long time now. Ready to dive into great History ?An exceptional garden, a green masterpiece of fine colors and varieties artistically merged together. All you have to do now is to choose the best season to come and visit the gardens of the Château de Villandry !That 17th century Classicism wonder inspired artist Hergé for the drawing of Château de Moulinsart. At Cheverny, you can gaze at the indoor decoration, wonderfully preserved, and go for a walk in the 110 ha park.Graceful jewel resting on Indre banks and proudly restored monument, the Château d’Azay-le-Rideau is the incarnation of Renaissance beauty that you never get tired to gaze at.La Brenne’s hundreds of sponds add a very singular atmosphere to the place, inspiring writers and artists who must have been moved by those wild and lost landscapes.Round shaped hills covered with vineyards and, further, Sancerre, its keeps and its belfry : come to Sancerrois and travel through time.

What should you do and see in Pays de la Loire ?

The Atlantic Coast proudly sports its long and attractive sandy beaches. It’s the next stop after Vendée, transcended by the Puy du Fou succes.



Angers (Maine-et-Loire)



An exceptional wall covering and a huge castle added to a city of art and history, let yourself be tempted by Angers !



Château de Brissac (Maine-et-Loire)



In 1621, it was « un château neuf à demi construit dans un château vieux à demi détruit » (« a half constructed new castle in a half destroyed old castle »). Today, the Château de Brissac is an architectural treasure, rich in a series of spendid galleries and finely decorated lounges.



Nantes (Loire-Atlantique)



A unique cultural profusion in France, an unrivalled dolce vita, charming Middle Ages narrow streets and curious Machines… Nantes is a must-see !



Le Puy du Fou (Vendée)



An unforgettable show, cadenced with pyrotechnic effects, chivalrous fights or relaxing reconstituted villages visits.



Royal Abbey of Our Lady of Fontevraud (Maine-et-Loire)



The Abbey of Fontevraud, 12th century monastic city, is part of the biggest abbeyes in Europe. It shelters Plantagenets polychromatic recumbent statues, including the great Eleanor of Aquitaine’s.



Passage du Gois (Vendée)



A unique site : a liable to flooding causeway linking the island of Noirmoutier to the continent. Crossing the Passage du Goix is an unusual experience, but showing caution is essential !



The Loire of Anjou (Maine-et-Loire)



By foot, by bicycle or in a toue cabanée (a wooden fishing boat, typical of the Loire, with a little hut on it), revitalize yourself alongside the wild banks of the Loire of Anjou, between Bouchemaine and Champtocaux, before discovering old villages and regional wines.



La Baule (Loire-Atlantique)



With its 10 km long fine sandy beaches and its water sports activities in a timeless seaside resort, La Baule is ranked in the 20 most beautiful bays in the world.



► See more :



Île d’Yeu (Vendée)



Rocky coast, coves and beaches immersed in an unrivalled light : love at first sight is guaranteed for Ile d’Yeu, with preserved nature and enchanting decors.



Vieux Mans (Sarthe)



The Cité Plantagenêt, its medieval timber framing houses and its Renaissance residences, the Sarthe quays : the vieux Mans (old Mans).

Pays de la Loire , « pays du fleuve » (« countries of the river ») and land of the dolce vita, offer a spectacle of wild banks and noble castles, amplified by the charm of its capital city : Nantes.The Atlantic Coast proudly sports its long and attractive sandy beaches. It’s the next stop after Vendée, transcended by the Puy du Fou succes.An exceptional wall covering and a huge castle added to a city of art and history, let yourself be tempted by Angers !In 1621, it was « un château neuf à demi construit dans un château vieux à demi détruit » (« a half constructed new castle in a half destroyed old castle »). Today, the Château de Brissac is an architectural treasure, rich in a series of spendid galleries and finely decorated lounges.A unique cultural profusion in France, an unrivalled dolce vita, charming Middle Ages narrow streets and curious Machines… Nantes is a must-see !An unforgettable show, cadenced with pyrotechnic effects, chivalrous fights or relaxing reconstituted villages visits.The Abbey of Fontevraud, 12th century monastic city, is part of the biggest abbeyes in Europe. It shelters Plantagenets polychromatic recumbent statues, including the great Eleanor of Aquitaine’s.A unique site : a liable to flooding causeway linking the island of Noirmoutier to the continent. Crossing the Passage du Goix is an unusual experience, but showing caution is essential !By foot, by bicycle or in a toue cabanée (a wooden fishing boat, typical of the Loire, with a little hut on it), revitalize yourself alongside the wild banks of the Loire of Anjou, between Bouchemaine and Champtocaux, before discovering old villages and regional wines.With its 10 km long fine sandy beaches and its water sports activities in a timeless seaside resort, La Baule is ranked in the 20 most beautiful bays in the world.► See more : Top 25 unmissable events and openings in 2023 Rocky coast, coves and beaches immersed in an unrivalled light : love at first sight is guaranteed for Ile d’Yeu, with preserved nature and enchanting decors.The Cité Plantagenêt, its medieval timber framing houses and its Renaissance residences, the Sarthe quays : the vieux Mans (old Mans).

What should you do and see in Brittany ?

The inside more secretly reveals the Monts d’Arrée and some sumptuous parish closes.



Cap Fréhel (Côtes d’Armor)



The schist and pink sandstone cliffs of Cap Fréhel, where gorses and heather abound, dive into the sea and offer a breathtaking panorama.



Parish closes (Finistère)



Mindblowing religious parcels, built with the most beautiful granites, parish closes are a Breton particularity that never stopped to fascinate.



Océanopolis (Finistère)



Wonderful showcase of the rich Breton marine world, its fauna and flora, but also of all of the oceans in the world, Océanopolis in Brest is a place to discover with your family.

b[

Saint-Malo (Ille-et-Vilaine)]



The corsair city of Saint-Malo proudly shows its battlements in the direction of the Manche, of which the tides are among the most spectacular in Brittany.



Ushant Island (Finistère)



The most Western of Breton islands is at winds and waves mercy. Ushant conquers us both with its power and harshness and with its wild and magnetic beauty.



Belle-Île (Morbihan)



The biggest of Breton islands shelters some splendid sandy coves. Invigorating stay guaranteed at Belle-Ile !



The abers (Finistère)



The abers (estuaries in Celtic) cut the Northern coast of Finistère, offering magnificent landscape enhanced by lights and colours that seduce with their softness and the subtlety of their shades.



Ménez-Hom (Finistère)



One of the highest Breton reliefs and peak of Montagnes Noires (Black Mountains), the Ménez-Hom gives an exceptional view on Douardenez bay and the peninsula named Crozon.



Pointe du Raz (Finistère)



« Grand site de France », the rocky spur of the Pointe du Raz is a nature's masterpiece. It is the extreme promontary of Brittany.



Gulf of Morbihan (Morbihan)



One of the most beautiful bays in the world shelters dozens of islands or small islands, such as Ile-aux-Moines. Gulf of Morbihan’s landscapes and heritage constitute a unique whole that is to discover right from Vannes or other steps of this « Petite Mer ».



Presqu’île de Crozon (Finistère)



A protected gem of Breton coast : clear water, vertiginous cliffs and exceptional wealth of natural habitats are the charm of Crozon.



Dinan (Côtes d’Armor)



At the heart of the Rance valleys, Dinan medieval city reveals its battlements, its castle, its paved narrowing streets and its timber framing houses remarkably preserved.



L’île de Bréhat (Côtes d’Armor)



Its nickname, « île aux fleurs » (flower island) is not due to chance : Mimosas, geraniums, palms, fig trees, eucalyptus, agapanthus, hydrangeas indeed enjoy the sweetness of the climate on the island.

A land with as strong identity. That is Brittany , boarded with welcoming or harsh reliefs, isolated islands and charming ports. Its beaches, its promontaries, its abers, its gulfes and its cliffs bring light on the coastline.The inside more secretly reveals the Monts d’Arrée and some sumptuous parish closes.The schist and pink sandstone cliffs of Cap Fréhel, where gorses and heather abound, dive into the sea and offer a breathtaking panorama.Mindblowing religious parcels, built with the most beautiful granites, parish closes are a Breton particularity that never stopped to fascinate.Wonderful showcase of the rich Breton marine world, its fauna and flora, but also of all of the oceans in the world, Océanopolis in Brest is a place to discover with your family.b[Saint-Malo (Ille-et-Vilaine)]The corsair city of Saint-Malo proudly shows its battlements in the direction of the Manche, of which the tides are among the most spectacular in Brittany.The most Western of Breton islands is at winds and waves mercy. Ushant conquers us both with its power and harshness and with its wild and magnetic beauty.The biggest of Breton islands shelters some splendid sandy coves. Invigorating stay guaranteed at Belle-Ile !The abers (estuaries in Celtic) cut the Northern coast of Finistère, offering magnificent landscape enhanced by lights and colours that seduce with their softness and the subtlety of their shades.One of the highest Breton reliefs and peak of Montagnes Noires (Black Mountains), the Ménez-Hom gives an exceptional view on Douardenez bay and the peninsula named Crozon.« Grand site de France », the rocky spur of the Pointe du Raz is a nature's masterpiece. It is the extreme promontary of Brittany.One of the most beautiful bays in the world shelters dozens of islands or small islands, such as Ile-aux-Moines. Gulf of Morbihan’s landscapes and heritage constitute a unique whole that is to discover right from Vannes or other steps of this « Petite Mer ».A protected gem of Breton coast : clear water, vertiginous cliffs and exceptional wealth of natural habitats are the charm of Crozon.At the heart of the Rance valleys, Dinan medieval city reveals its battlements, its castle, its paved narrowing streets and its timber framing houses remarkably preserved.Its nickname, « île aux fleurs » (flower island) is not due to chance : Mimosas, geraniums, palms, fig trees, eucalyptus, agapanthus, hydrangeas indeed enjoy the sweetness of the climate on the island.

What should you do and see in Normandy ?

Rouen and le Havre are two opposites, but both provide excellent products, such as camembert.



Honfleur (Calvados)



Its port is poetry par excellence even with its high houses that stay close together : Honfleur has been enchanting generations of artists and keeps seducing visitors from all over the world.



Cathedral of Rouen (Seine-Maritime)



The Cathedral of Rouen, true Norman Gothic art masterpiece, has recovered the lavish statues cortege that has always been ornating its facade, and its chiming clock rings again.



The Cliffs of Etretat (Seine-Maritime)



Whether it be Isabey, Boudin, Courbet or Monet, these world famous Cliffs of Etretat, sculpted by the sea, have been captivating countless Impressionist and Romantic artists.



Jumièges Abbey (Seine-Maritime)



Located in a romantic isolated place, Jumièges Abbey is one of the most beautiful ruins in France.

Tablets are available on visits to discover the reconstitution of that Middle Ages monument.



Mont-Saint-Michel (Manche)



In the setting of one of the world’s most beautiful bays, Mont-Saint-Michel, several thousand years old universal masterpiece, symbol of spirituality and witness of human genius, seems to emerge from the waters.



The Bayeux Tapestry (Calvados)



This is the longest and surely one of the oldest comics in the world ! The Bayeux Tapestry is a moving embroidered masterpiece that narrates the conquest of England by William the Conqueror.



Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial (Calvados)



As impressive as moving, this gigantic American cemetery located in Colleville-sur-Mer overlooks Omaha beach and ranks its 9387 white headstones facing the sea. It witnesses the violent confrontations during the Landings and the Operation Overlord (Battle of Normandy).



Cathedral of Coutance (Manche)



You will probably feel so small when you stand before the Cathedral of Coutances, jewel of Normandy’s Gothic art. A sensational masterpiece, miraculously saved from the 1944 dreadful bombings that almost reduced the city to dash.



Haras national du Pin (Orne)



At the heart of the Norman countryside, the Haras national du Pin, unmissable « Versailles du cheval » (« Versailles of horses »), takes advantage of its majestic estate, built under the Sun King, to house one of the purest horse breedings.



Pointe de la Hague (Manche)



Whether it be sunny or windy, Cap de la Hague, harsh « ends of the earth » of cliffs, ocean spray and breakers, will hypnotize you with the strength of its landscapes and the scent of its moors.



Giverny and Monet’s gardens (Eure)



Claude Monet magnified his gardens by shaping them year after year… And nature changed into a muse to paint.



Le Havre (Seine-Maritime)



The modern district of Le Havre that was recreated post-war by Auguste Perret is a gem of balance and precision, registered at the Unesco World Heritage.

Normandy is a region of cliffs and bocages irrigated by the Seine, but not only. Indeed, it delivers a whole coastline full of history and nature : the D-Day Landings beaches, Etretat, the Pointe de la Hague and the famous Mont-Saint-Michel.Rouen and le Havre are two opposites, but both provide excellent products, such as camembert.Its port is poetry par excellence even with its high houses that stay close together : Honfleur has been enchanting generations of artists and keeps seducing visitors from all over the world.The Cathedral of Rouen, true Norman Gothic art masterpiece, has recovered the lavish statues cortege that has always been ornating its facade, and its chiming clock rings again.Whether it be Isabey, Boudin, Courbet or Monet, these world famous Cliffs of Etretat, sculpted by the sea, have been captivating countless Impressionist and Romantic artists.Located in a romantic isolated place, Jumièges Abbey is one of the most beautiful ruins in France.Tablets are available on visits to discover the reconstitution of that Middle Ages monument.In the setting of one of the world’s most beautiful bays, Mont-Saint-Michel, several thousand years old universal masterpiece, symbol of spirituality and witness of human genius, seems to emerge from the waters.This is the longest and surely one of the oldest comics in the world ! The Bayeux Tapestry is a moving embroidered masterpiece that narrates the conquest of England by William the Conqueror.As impressive as moving, this gigantic American cemetery located in Colleville-sur-Mer overlooks Omaha beach and ranks its 9387 white headstones facing the sea. It witnesses the violent confrontations during the Landings and the Operation Overlord (Battle of Normandy).You will probably feel so small when you stand before the Cathedral of Coutances, jewel of Normandy’s Gothic art. A sensational masterpiece, miraculously saved from the 1944 dreadful bombings that almost reduced the city to dash.At the heart of the Norman countryside, the Haras national du Pin, unmissable « Versailles du cheval » (« Versailles of horses »), takes advantage of its majestic estate, built under the Sun King, to house one of the purest horse breedings.Whether it be sunny or windy, Cap de la Hague, harsh « ends of the earth » of cliffs, ocean spray and breakers, will hypnotize you with the strength of its landscapes and the scent of its moors.Claude Monet magnified his gardens by shaping them year after year… And nature changed into a muse to paint.The modern district of Le Havre that was recreated post-war by Auguste Perret is a gem of balance and precision, registered at the Unesco World Heritage.

Lu 183 fois Notez



Dans la même rubrique : < > Top 25 unmissable events and openings in 2023 Thailand: Phuket to reopen to foreign tourists without any constraints from July 1, 2021!