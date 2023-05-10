Some recommendations to visit Carcassonne in 2023

TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

Carcassonne is part of the most coveted destinations in France. It is only one hour away from the Mediterranean Sea and the Pyrenees’ ski resorts.


How to spend perfect vacation in Carcassonne in 2023?

Carcassonne is located between Montpellier and Toulouse, in Aude. It is known for its lush vegetation and its local cuisine, but not only. Each year, that medieval city house famous artists coming from all over the world to be part of its music festival. Let’s have an overview of some good reasons to visit Carcassonne for your next vacation.

Some history

Being a 2500-year-old town, Carcassonne is undoubtedly one of the oldest French cities to discover. Indeed, the town’s historical past is a way for travelers to travel back through time, from Antiquity to Middle Ages. Every single monument built at that time still recounts hopes and pains of the Cathar heroic exploits.

The Romans came into that city in 122 BC to lay its first stones. They lived in the Languedoc until the 5th century when they were chased by the Visigoths. So, some owners took responsibility of the town. In 725, for example, the Saracen took control of the city. Four years later, the Franks took the reins.

After centuries of construction and reconstruction, the City of Carcassonne has thus become a real fortress. In order for you to better enjoy its remains, here is a selection of the activities you can do in that charming town.

What to do in Carcassonne?

With its 3 km long battlements, its city walls and its fifty towres and barbicans, Carcassonne holds the largest medieval fortress in Europe that is still intact. Thanks to that particularity, it is part of the five most beautiful monuments visited in France. You can discover the Château Comtal, explore the historical monuments, walk on the battlements, or even linger on the paved narrow streets. To begin with, you should see the modern city.

Take a stroll at the heart of Bastide Saint-Louis

When you cross the Pont Vieux, you directly go into the modern city of Bastide Saint Louis. Walking by its shopping street, you reach the Canal du Midi after passing through Place Carnot. In summer, tourists will have the privilege to set foot on a new night course.

Explore the most beautiful villages around the City

Going to Northwest of Carcassonne would be a practical way to visit the other facet of that destination. There, you will see hotels of never-before-seen, as well as paved narrow streets and red marble quarries. You must visit Caunes-Minervois and Montolieu.

Why is it a good idea to go to Carcassonne?

It is always a very convivial and emotional moment to visit Carcassonne for adventure and discovery lovers. That city contains several mythic places that marked France history. Thus, the most curious travelers should schedule several visits during their stay.

To learn more, you can also ask for a local guide so as to understand better the history of that medieval city. Thus, you’ll have the opportunity to set foot on the most beautiful places in the city, such as the grotte de Limousis (Limousis cave), the Cérès Franco Museum or the maison de la Truffe (the truffle house).

When does the Festival of Carcassonne take place?

In 2023, the Festival of Carcassonne is planned from July 5th to July 31st. Ever since it was created, this event appears among the ten greatest festivals in France in the last few years. It generally takes place in summer and welcomes thousands of visitors coming from all over the world in a breathtaking musical ambience. During that animation, everyone will have the right to enjoy about a hundred shows. It is worth noting that a lot of them will be open access.

Domestic and international artists arrange to meet every year at the Théâtre Antique de la cite. That festival aims at presenting several generations of famous international artists to the public. Celebrities like Florent Pagny, Mika, Orelsan, Calogero and many others were already there during the first occasions.

