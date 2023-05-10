Some recommendations to visit Carcassonne in 2023

Carcassonne is part of the most coveted destinations in France. It is only one hour away from the Mediterranean Sea and the Pyrenees’ ski resorts.



How to spend perfect vacation in Carcassonne in 2023?



Carcassonne is located between Montpellier and Toulouse, in Aude. It is known for its lush vegetation and its local cuisine, but not only. Each year, that medieval city house famous artists coming from all over the world to be part of its music festival. Let’s have an overview of some good reasons to visit Carcassonne for your next vacation.



Some history





The Romans came into that city in 122 BC to lay its first stones. They lived in the Languedoc until the 5th century when they were chased by the Visigoths. So, some owners took responsibility of the town. In 725, for example, the Saracen took control of the city. Four years later, the Franks took the reins.



After centuries of construction and reconstruction, the City of Carcassonne has thus become a real fortress. In order for you to better enjoy its remains, here is a selection of the activities you can do in that charming town.

What to do in Carcassonne?





Take a stroll at the heart of Bastide Saint-Louis



When you cross the Pont Vieux, you directly go into the modern city of Bastide Saint Louis. Walking by its shopping street, you reach the Canal du Midi after passing through Place Carnot. In summer, tourists will have the privilege to set foot on a new night course.



Explore the most beautiful villages around the City



Going to Northwest of Carcassonne would be a practical way to visit the other facet of that destination. There, you will see hotels of never-before-seen, as well as paved narrow streets and red marble quarries. You must visit Caunes-Minervois and Montolieu.

Why is it a good idea to go to Carcassonne?





To learn more, you can also ask for a local guide so as to understand better the history of that medieval city. Thus, you’ll have the opportunity to set foot on the most beautiful places in the city, such as the grotte de Limousis (Limousis cave), the Cérès Franco Museum or the maison de la Truffe (the truffle house).

When does the Festival of Carcassonne take place?





Domestic and international artists arrange to meet every year at the Théâtre Antique de la cite. That festival aims at presenting several generations of famous international artists to the public. Celebrities like Florent Pagny, Mika, Orelsan, Calogero and many others were already there during the first occasions.

