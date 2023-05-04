Why should you go to Brest?

In the region, there are a lot of different types of beaches, each one having specific advantages for vacationers. Indeed, we can find landscaped wilderness beaches, surrounded by rocks, cliffs, or dunes. There, you can walk on their famous fine sand and swim in the ocean. Furthermore, the most beautiful landscape in that Breton city is among these beaches.Among the most coveted beaches of the city, Moulin-Blanc stands out. That beach will perfectly fit parents’ needs when they come with their children. There are some light movements in the waters, which is ideal to learn to swim.Besides the Moulin-Blanc beach, tourists can also choose other beaches such as Trez Hir or Kerhornou. They stand out by their advantages and their tranquility.Admittedly, they are not as famous as Moulin-Blanc. Liveliness there is simply exceptional. Concerning accommodation, many hotels are close to those easily accessible beaches. All in all, Brest’s beaches are recommended for touristic vacation above all and ensure good memories.