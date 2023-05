Why should you go to Brest?

An organized visit in Brest is the best way to discover its remarkable historical heritage. A walk on the large dyke of the commercial port takes you directly next to the castle and the marine museum. Then, you can head to the ocean discovery park Océanopolis. That site shelters a seal clinic, as well as large aquariums. Some of them allow visitors to touch a few species of marine fauna. After that immersion in the ocean, a jaunt to the botanical conservatory seems to be a good idea to have a global vision of the plant world.There are not two sites like that one: it makes you travel at the heart of a 30 ha English garden. It is surely the best place on Earth to explore a mix between wild plants and exotic flowers. You can also admire the magnificent pont de l’Iroise, a masterpiece made of stays inaugurated in 1994 that you can see from the Plougastel Bridge. The latter is exclusively dedicated to bikes and pedestrians. What a nice walk to have a different perspective of Brest’s harbor. What about the weather?