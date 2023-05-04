TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

Why should you go to Brest?



Located in one of the most beautiful harbors in France, Brest has so much more advantages than we thought. It is a stuff dreams are made of !


Vendredi 5 Mai 2023


Brest, a prime destination for your vacation

Scheduling a stay in Brest is a very good idea. You will live an unforgettable experience during a trip on the North bank of Brest’s harbor in that French town and port. There, you can share many activities with your friends and family during an excursion.


Why should you visit Brest?

The beauty of Brest’s landscapes is very popular. Indeed, the second administrative city of Brittany may be surprising for those who discover the commercial port of Brest and the quay of Commandant Malbert. Those places are simply perfect if you want to enjoy a panoramic view on the whole city. From there, you’ll have the privilege to admire the multicolored buoys of the lighthouses and Finistère’s beacons. While having a walk with your friends and family, boat building yards can make an impression. But that walk cannot be complete without contemplating the famous schooner : La Recouvrance, as well as the powerful tug Abeille-Flandres.

During the weekend, you’ll discover an array of innovative and exemplary projects: the Capucins plateau, “Ecoquartier” certified in 2009, providing a 360° view on Brest. It is in that business and culture district that you can, for instance, observe monumental old workshops dedicated to shipbuilding. That adventure of discovery is the occasion to explore art places like Le Fourneau, the national street arts centre or the multimedia library. To vary the pleasures, here are some ideas of the unmissable places to visit in Brest.


Where to go for a walk in Brest?

An organized visit in Brest is the best way to discover its remarkable historical heritage. A walk on the large dyke of the commercial port takes you directly next to the castle and the marine museum. Then, you can head to the ocean discovery park Océanopolis. That site shelters a seal clinic, as well as large aquariums. Some of them allow visitors to touch a few species of marine fauna. After that immersion in the ocean, a jaunt to the botanical conservatory seems to be a good idea to have a global vision of the plant world.

There are not two sites like that one: it makes you travel at the heart of a 30 ha English garden. It is surely the best place on Earth to explore a mix between wild plants and exotic flowers. You can also admire the magnificent pont de l’Iroise, a masterpiece made of stays inaugurated in 1994 that you can see from the Plougastel Bridge. The latter is exclusively dedicated to bikes and pedestrians. What a nice walk to have a different perspective of Brest’s harbor. What about the weather?

What’s the weather like in Brest according to the season?

Before you pack your bags, you should be aware that this destination has a hot oceanic climate without dry season, according to the Köppen-Geiger classification. Thus, there is a significant rainfall, even during the driest month, rain is still abundant.
The average temperature over the year is 11°C, and there are about 1120 mm of precipitation. Concerning the temperature of the sea, it fluctuates between 10°C to 7°C.

To go to Brest, it is preferable to choose May, July, August, and September. On the other hand, the rainiest months are November, December, and January.

The beaches in Brest

In the region, there are a lot of different types of beaches, each one having specific advantages for vacationers. Indeed, we can find landscaped wilderness beaches, surrounded by rocks, cliffs, or dunes. There, you can walk on their famous fine sand and swim in the ocean. Furthermore, the most beautiful landscape in that Breton city is among these beaches.

Among the most coveted beaches of the city, Moulin-Blanc stands out. That beach will perfectly fit parents’ needs when they come with their children. There are some light movements in the waters, which is ideal to learn to swim.
Besides the Moulin-Blanc beach, tourists can also choose other beaches such as Trez Hir or Kerhornou. They stand out by their advantages and their tranquility.

Admittedly, they are not as famous as Moulin-Blanc. Liveliness there is simply exceptional. Concerning accommodation, many hotels are close to those easily accessible beaches. All in all, Brest’s beaches are recommended for touristic vacation above all and ensure good memories.

Brest's most beautiful districts

Being an integral part of the most beautiful cities in France, Brest holds an irresistible charm, thanks to the beauty of its landscapes. Here, each district possesses its own identity, to speak only about Vieux Brest (old Brest). The latter puts into relief Brest’s identity, a port and academic town. The attractivity of its recent building stock makes it a very popular district.

If you look for a calm and soothing atmosphere, you can go to the Quatre Moulins district. About Saint-Marc district, that place is located between the port and the city centre. It is an excellent choice to stay a few days in Brest. Most of its houses offer an amazing and unobstructed view on the sea. In addition, it is well served by public transport.


