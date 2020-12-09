TourMaG.com, 1er journal des professionnels du tourisme francophone

Gol : premier vol commercial d'un B737 Max

un appareil de la compagnie Gol



Un Boeing 737 Max vient d'effectuer son premier vol commercial depuis que la flotte mondiale de cet appareil a été immobilisé en mars 2019. Le vol opéré par la compagnie Gol effectuait le trajet entre Sao Paulo et Porto Alegre.


Rédigé par Christophe Hardin le Mercredi 9 Décembre 2020

La compagnie Gol a remis en service un premier B737 Max - DR
La compagnie Gol a remis en service un premier B737 Max - DR
Le premier vol commercial de reprise d'un Boeing 737 MAX avec passagers est en cours à l'heure où nous écrivons ses lignes. Il s'agit d'un appareil de la compagnie brésilienne ‘’GOL’’.

Le vol G34104 relie Sao Paulo à Porto Alegre. Il se pose à 13h54 ce mercredi heure de Paris.


