Gol : premier vol commercial d'un B737 Max

La compagnie Gol a remis en service un premier B737 Max - DR
Le premier vol commercial de reprise d'un Boeing 737 MAX avec passagers est en cours à l'heure où nous écrivons ses lignes. Il s'agit d'un appareil de la compagnie brésilienne ‘’GOL’’.
Le vol G34104 relie Sao Paulo à Porto Alegre. Il se pose à 13h54 ce mercredi heure de Paris.
638 days after the #737MAX last carried paying passengers and the fleet was grounded worldwide, @VoeGOLoficial becomes the first airline to return the aircraft to commercial service with #G34104. Follow live: https://t.co/URsnSMMZga pic.twitter.com/WGDJvoPFvr— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 9, 2020