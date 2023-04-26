TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

Discover the best nightclubs in Bordeaux



As a university city, Bordeaux bursts with high-speed night life. There are multiple possibilities to hang out with friends. Here are some clues, just for you.


Rédigé par le Jeudi 27 Avril 2023

Discover the best nightclubs in Bordeaux © Depositphotos
Table of contents

Why do we love to go out by night in Bordeaux ?
Where to go out by night in Bordeaux ?
Why do we love to go out by night in Bordeaux ?

Everyone wants to hang out by night since the health restrictions have officially been lifted. In Bordeaux, dwellers, and especially young students, can’t miss a night jaunt. That town overflows with around ten nightclubs that remain open until dawn.

In this section, you are going to discover some of the best nightclubs in Bordeaux that we have cautiously selected.

Where to go out by night in Bordeaux ?

Wednesday, the 16th of February 2022 was the day of the reopening of nightclubs in France after months and months of inactivity due to the health crisis. The best clubs in Bordeaux would not have missed the appointment for anything. Many places are just waiting to be discovered to party with friends.

In order to find the perfect place, please find in this article a selection of the trendiest and most frequented nightclubs in Bordeaux that will make you spend an unforgettable night. By the way, hanging out by night in Bordeaux is part of the town's most popular activites . Among the places deserving to be named, there are, for instance :

The Base, a big 2000 m2 complex

Located at the 287, boulevard Alfred Daney, 33300 Bordeaux, that nightclub has developed an out-of-the-ordinary concept. It is the ultimate place to hang out in Bordeaux. The Base is recommended for a night with friends. That club also has terraces, as well as food areas to enjoy some good meals.

The Théatro, a mythic place where to dance until the end of the night

The Théatro is close to the Cité du Vin, 24 rue de la Faïencerie. It’s a trendy club where it’s possible to spend a night in Bordeaux with friends and beloved ones. Once inside, let yourself be carried away by the musical ambiance and the lights effects. Being a nightclub in Bordeaux, theThéatro is open from Wednesday to Saturday, from midnight to 6 a.m.

Le Cercle Bordeaux, a dark designed disco

Yes, most of the nightclubs are decorated in a quite dark style, but seeing the Cercle Bordeaux’s one can make an impression. This is the reason why that place is listed among the best nightclubs in the city. Many animations are scheduled every Friday and Saturday night, so as to share incredible moments.

La Plage, one of the biggest nightclubs in Europe

Visible from the quai du Paludate side, La Plage nightclub offers a typical Bordeaux ambiance until dawn. It is unmissable for students nights in town.

Calle Ocho, a Latin American club at the heart of Bordeaux

At 24 rue de Piliers de Tutelle, there is a Cuban club: Calle Ocho. That place is simply perfect for those who want to live a Bordeaux night in a 100 % Latin ambiance. In reality, it is a 20 year-old bar that offers latino music to its customers, making them vibrate the whole night.

I.Boat, a very popular nightclub

Located in the Bassin à flot n°1, the I.Boat nightclub is the perfect name, since it is a boat that suggests an original concept to night owls. They can enjoy artistic concerts from 7 p.m to 11 p.m. It is a prime address to drink, eat and dance at the same time. That three floors nightclub broadcasts a large variety of musics.

Site certifié ACPM, le tiers de confiance - la valeur des médias