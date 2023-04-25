What to do and see in Annecy in 2023 ?

The mountains add a remarkable charm to Lake Annecy. Whether it be in summer or in winter, they always allow exploration lovers to practice open-air sports such as bike rides or paragliding. Each of these activities brings thrills to the tourists who thirst unique experiences on mountains tops. Those places are appropriate for hiking and constitute ideal spots for a mindblowing view. For those who want to experience a different Savoyard atmosphere, going for a tour of Saint-Jorioz with friends or family is a great solution to enjoy a large sand and grass beach.The Bornes Massif is part of the most coveted mountains around the Lake Annecy. It is a nice site to practice family hikings. Once a high place of the French Resistance, the Glières plateau is perfect for walks all year round. Winter sports lovers can linger at the heart of ski resorts next to the city. Among the unimissable ones, there are, for instance, le Grand Bornand, Megève, La Clusaz and Combloux. They are located on Mont Charvet. Northwest Annecy, Mandallaz mountain is the place to be for tourists who wish to practice varied activities such as hiking, cross-country skiing, downhill skiing and mountain biking.That Haute-Savoie territory is mainly constituted with natural mountainous areas sheltering a remarkable biodiversity. Most of France plant species are visible there. Some endemic animal species benefit from a special protection because they only live in these mountains. During that trip, vacationers may have the opportunity to meet a golden eagle, a bearded vulture or a jackdaw.