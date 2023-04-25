TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

What to do and see in Annecy in 2023 ?



Known for its very rich heritage, Annecy is one of the most visited cities in France. Here is some essential information about it.


Rédigé par le Mercredi 26 Avril 2023


Some information to take into account before going

Nicknamed the “Venise des Alpes”, Annecy is a wonderful city, located on the banks of the eponymous lake. It owns a very rich cultural heritage, but also a natural environment like no other.

In this section, we give you some details to remember before deciding to head to that idyllic destination.

The main touristic advantages of Annecy

With its uncountable canals, its bridges and its medieval architecture, "Venise des Alpes" is the perfect nickname. Located at the foot of the French Alps, on the Lake Annecy, it holds many unmissable attractive traits for tourists, such as Saint-François de Sales church, built in 1614. The latter marked the city’s history because the union between the Duke of Orleans’s daughter and the Duke of Savoy took place there. Just like Saint-Maurice church, the point of visiting that religious edifice rests upon the discovery of the preserved graves of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal and Saint Francis de Sales.

To please as many people as possible, heading to the North of the city offers the privilege to have an extra trip to Geneva which is at the doors of Switzerland. Otherwise, Annecy’s old town has unexpected surprises in store for visitors, especially when walking through its market. That place is great for buying a bit of everything on Tuesdays and Fridays. It is possible, as well, to visit it on Sundays in the morning from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. As for film lovers, they will have the privilege to be present at The Annecy International Animation Film Festival taking place every June. For the occasion, they won’t fail to watch some short films screenings.

Staying in Annecy also means to enjoy an unforgettable show with your beloved ones during the fête du lac (the lake party). Concerning the means of transport there, tourists can go to the railway station and take a small train. And biking lovers, they can enjoy their favorite activity on a cycle path.

So as to enjoy an unobstructed view on towns and villages, it is possible to go to Parc Gabriel Fauré on the hill. It is an unmissable stop before going to Vieugy. There, you can see a Neogothic church testifying of what once was the village’s independence, regarding Seynod. Before going around the lake, try first to visit the castle overhanging the town: it is the promise of a brand new infatuation, with its rarely-seen regional and modern art collections.


What to do around Lake Annecy?

Once you have explored all of Annecy’s charm, you should try to go on an excursion around the lake to discover again another side of the region. Indeed, everytime you venture to the lake’s banks, you are disoriented. Except the unobstructed view on the Semnoz mountain, you will be able to practice your favorite sport on the lake.

Added to cycling and paragliding, you can schedule a walk to the mountain’s peak. Once up there, you can admire the beauty of the lake and of Menthon-Saint-Bernard.

The latter is a village established around the lake and its banks. Local products fans can come to the the traditional foire de la Saint-André (Saint Andrew fair), taking place in Annecy in December. Its different religious edifices can make an impact. For example, you can head to Annecy-le-Vieux to contemplate the historical monument Annecy cathedral, built in 1535.

A break in a mountain to contemplate breathtaking landscapes

The mountains add a remarkable charm to Lake Annecy. Whether it be in summer or in winter, they always allow exploration lovers to practice open-air sports such as bike rides or paragliding. Each of these activities brings thrills to the tourists who thirst unique experiences on mountains tops. Those places are appropriate for hiking and constitute ideal spots for a mindblowing view. For those who want to experience a different Savoyard atmosphere, going for a tour of Saint-Jorioz with friends or family is a great solution to enjoy a large sand and grass beach.

Get a chance to enjoy a splendid bird’s-eye view

The Bornes Massif is part of the most coveted mountains around the Lake Annecy. It is a nice site to practice family hikings. Once a high place of the French Resistance, the Glières plateau is perfect for walks all year round. Winter sports lovers can linger at the heart of ski resorts next to the city. Among the unimissable ones, there are, for instance, le Grand Bornand, Megève, La Clusaz and Combloux. They are located on Mont Charvet. Northwest Annecy, Mandallaz mountain is the place to be for tourists who wish to practice varied activities such as hiking, cross-country skiing, downhill skiing and mountain biking.

Go off to discover the fauna and flora of the mountains

That Haute-Savoie territory is mainly constituted with natural mountainous areas sheltering a remarkable biodiversity. Most of France plant species are visible there. Some endemic animal species benefit from a special protection because they only live in these mountains. During that trip, vacationers may have the opportunity to meet a golden eagle, a bearded vulture or a jackdaw.

