What to do and see in Annecy in 2023 ?

With its uncountable canals, its bridges and its medieval architecture, "Venise des Alpes" is the perfect nickname. Located at the foot of the French Alps, on the Lake Annecy, it holds many unmissable attractive traits for tourists, such as Saint-François de Sales church, built in 1614. The latter marked the city’s history because the union between the Duke of Orleans’s daughter and the Duke of Savoy took place there. Just like Saint-Maurice church, the point of visiting that religious edifice rests upon the discovery of the preserved graves of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal and Saint Francis de Sales.To please as many people as possible, heading to the North of the city offers the privilege to have an extra trip to Geneva which is at the doors of Switzerland. Otherwise, Annecy’s old town has unexpected surprises in store for visitors, especially when walking through its market. That place is great for buying a bit of everything on Tuesdays and Fridays. It is possible, as well, to visit it on Sundays in the morning from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. As for film lovers, they will have the privilege to be present at The Annecy International Animation Film Festival taking place every June. For the occasion, they won’t fail to watch some short films screenings.Staying in Annecy also means to enjoy an unforgettable show with your beloved ones during the fête du lac (the lake party). Concerning the means of transport there, tourists can go to the railway station and take a small train. And biking lovers, they can enjoy their favorite activity on a cycle path.So as to enjoy an unobstructed view on towns and villages, it is possible to go to Parc Gabriel Fauré on the hill. It is an unmissable stop before going to Vieugy. There, you can see a Neogothic church testifying of what once was the village’s independence, regarding Seynod. Before going around the lake, try first to visit the castle overhanging the town: it is the promise of a brand new infatuation, with its rarely-seen regional and modern art collections.