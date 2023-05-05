What to do and visit in Cannes in 2023?

What’s the point of going to Cannes in 2023?
Some history about Cannes
Back to 200 BC, the Ligurians, who occupied Nice, won the war with Antipolis against the Oxybii. They were helped by the Roman troups, while the latter devastated the original city of Cannes, Aegitna. From that moment on, the region was under Phocaean control.
In 1000, it became a member of the Lérins Abbeye before being part of the Comtes de Provences. It was only at the end of the 15th century that it became a French town, currently located in Alpes Maritimes.
But the real change happened when Lord Brougham, an English Chancellor, got captivated by Cannes city hall. In 1834, he began to conduct the building of villas and landscaped a coastline path that eventually became the famous Promenade de la Croisette.
The city progressively turned into a resort location for London’s high society, but also for Russian aristocracy. The construction of the Carlton hotel in 1910 enabled Cannes to develop economically. But the greatest event of the city centre took place only on September 1st, 1939, when the first International Film Festival took place there.
Thanks to that great cultural event, Cannes’ renown spread all over the world. It has never stopped taking advantage of that notoriety to become a great touristic destination. With its Lérins islands, it welcomes millions of visitors each year.
What to do in Cannes?
Apart from the Cannes Festival, that French destination has everything you need to spend a dream stay in Provence. The heart of the historic town is the perfect place to go back through the rich past of the city. It is also a seaside resort and a climatic health resort. During their jaunt, tourists can join the local market before going to the festival palace.
A walk in the old port ensures a total disorientation before going to admire the Promenade de la Croisette. What else can you do in Cannes? Casinos, boat rides, museums… there is a lot to do and see!
What to visit in Cannes?
You can start your visit with the oldest district: Le Suquet, located on the Mont-Chevalier, where you can enjoy a panoramic view on the Saint-Peter quay and the Old Port. To vary the pleasures, a small detour next to Albert Edouard pier may as well make an impression.
But the other unmissable Cannes identity remains Boulevard de la Croisette. It is a long promenade, brighten up with palm trees and pines. It is also the place to be for shopping and great luxury hotels lovers. The Vieux Port (old port) deserves a separate visit as well, because it is part of the emblematic sites that evoke Cannes history.
The weather in Cannes
The average temperatures over the year fluctuate between 13°C and 28°C. To visit the town, it is better to go from April to September. Climate remains very nice on the whole year, but the ideal season the spend good vacation begins in April and ends in November. The weather is just perfect between May and September.
If you plan to swim during your stay, the best season to enjoy a suitable water temperature is from June to September. But the hottest period in Cannes is in July and August. In November, you cannot really avoid some precipitation.
