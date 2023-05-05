What to do and visit in Cannes in 2023?

Back to 200 BC, the Ligurians, who occupied Nice, won the war with Antipolis against the Oxybii. They were helped by the Roman troups, while the latter devastated the original city of Cannes, Aegitna. From that moment on, the region was under Phocaean control.In 1000, it became a member of the Lérins Abbeye before being part of the Comtes de Provences. It was only at the end of the 15th century that it became a French town, currently located in Alpes Maritimes.But the real change happened when Lord Brougham, an English Chancellor, got captivated by Cannes city hall. In 1834, he began to conduct the building of villas and landscaped a coastline path that eventually became the famous Promenade de la Croisette.The city progressively turned into a resort location for London’s high society, but also for Russian aristocracy. The construction of the Carlton hotel in 1910 enabled Cannes to develop economically. But the greatest event of the city centre took place only on September 1st, 1939, when the first International Film Festival took place there.Thanks to that great cultural event, Cannes’ renown spread all over the world. It has never stopped taking advantage of that notoriety to become a great touristic destination. With its Lérins islands, it welcomes millions of visitors each year.