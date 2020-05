Provence-Alpes : Gîtes et Chambres d'hôtes autorisés à accueillir des clients

As confinement comes to an end in France, the Alpes de Haute-Provence, its UNESCO Geopark of Haute-Provence, its wide open spaces, its mountains and its gîtes can welcome, from Monday 11th May 2020, visitors & their families.



A true "open-air museum", where Land Art, led by Andy Goldsworthy, and the world-famous geological remains rub shoulders like nowhere else, Provence-Alpes and the Gîtes de France have worked closely together to offer the possibility of discovering the area from Monday 11th May.



Indeed, on the territory Provence-Alpes-Digne-les-Bains, it will be possible between May 11th and June 2nd, 2020 to stay in a holiday cottage, furnished or bed and breakfast located within a radius of 100 km from his home, as long as hygiene precautions have been taken (a complete document has been sent to members in the region).



A unique and authentic territory located in the heart of the Alpes de Haute-Provence, the "Provence Alpes" lands are home to the 1st UNESCO Geopark in the world, 67 communes in the department and 1,989 km2 of strong natural, cultural and gastronomic heritage.



Digne-les-Bains, Château-Arnoux, Seyne-les-Alpes, Sainte-Croix-du-Verdon, Moustiers-Sainte-Marie... So many towns and villages that will live the history and the soil of Provence...



They also offer sports activities, new experiences and the discovery of a unique fauna and flora, under the beautiful sun that shines 300 days a year in Haute Provence!



Throughout the year, the area awaits travellers to invite them to an extraordinary change of scenery.



With its emblematic landscapes such as the lavender fields, the Terres Noires, the Pénitents des Mées, the green mountains of the Vallée de la Blanche, its gentle way of life & its warm welcome, Provence-Alpes invites you to reconnect with nature and, more than ever, to reunite with family and friends...



With less than 7 inhabitants per km2, you will be sure to find the peace and quiet you need to find yourself and recharge your batteries in complete serenity!