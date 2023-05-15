TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

The most beautiful cities in the French Riviera



If you wish to discover France with your family in a different way, you should probably try a jaunt on the French Riviera, to create precious memories with your beloved ones.


Rédigé par le Mardi 16 Mai 2023


The must-see cities to visit with your family

On the French Riviera, you’ll be spoilt of choice to spend a memorable family stay. Nice, Cannes, Antibes, you should really consider organizing a trip on that seaside region of Southern France. If you’d like to learn more, this article reveals the most beautiful sites to visit there when you are on a trip with your children.

Nice

Nice is undoubtedly an unmissable destination during a Mediterranean trip. You can be sure to experience a total change of scene during a trip there with your friends and family. Its ideal location has been a way of offering interesting touristic advantages to its visitors. For instance, beaches are a stone’s throw from the city centre. It also has a large panel of promenades with a panoramic view on the Mediterranean Sea. Concerning activities that you can do with your family, there’s something for everyone.

How can we talk about family activities without mentioning the famous Promenade des Anglais? Visiting the Musée Matisse and the archeological ruins will blow your mind. You’ll also have the opportunity to be present at Nice traditional cultural events.

The biggest city in the French Riviera obviously offers you unforgettable vacation on the seaside. Once you land on Nice’s ground, you already get a lungful of fresh Mediterranean air.

Cannes

It tastes really different to be on vacation in Cannes. To enjoy it even better, you should leave the coastline to get some height.
When you get to la Croix des Gardes, you enjoy an unobstructed view on the city while getting your fill of nature. It is a forest park of mimosas on a hill, approximately one kilometer away from the city. But before going there, we recommend making a stopover in the maritime city of Villefranche-sur-Mer to admire another facet of the French Riviera.

But Cannes is first and foremost well-known for its International Film Festival. It takes place once a year and welcomes lots of the seventh art personalities. The city also evokes the belle epoque, especially when you have a walk on the Croisette. It is a long boulevard running alongside the coast beach. That jaunt will satisfy your will to spend a Provençal and authentic stay. To do so, you also need to go to the Suquet, the oldest district in Cannes.

Antibes

Sun, Mediterranean Sea… a winning combo for family vacation in Antibes. Being part of the most popular cities in the French Riviera, Antibes offers several prime places to escape differently.
So, if you plan to visit that place with your children, the following activities are likely to please them, starting with the visit of the old city. This adventure can be done in a convertible minibus that crosses the whole city.

Then, a day in Marineland is unmissable before going to Aquasplash water park. Those who are eager to swim at the beach are spoilt of choice: la Salis, le Pointeil or la Gravette, everyone can fully enjoy those white sand stretches.

Undoubtedly, Antibes is one of the most coveted vacation resorts by young people in the French Riviera. In addition to its beautiful beaches, the city also stands out by its Picasso Museum in the Château Grimaldi.

Saint Jean Cap Ferrat

In Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, the whole family can discover out-of-the-ordinary archeological vestiges. Furthermore, the cap Ferrat and its peninsula are full of places to swim with children.

That old fishermen’s village holds a touristic reputation that attracts lots of investors. Indeed, it is a vacation resort for many billionaires from all over the world. The site takes advantage of the Mediterranean Sea charm to seduce vacationers.

Once there, you can choose among the many beaches to swim. Beside this, that destination also has several hiking paths from which you can better appreciate the coastline.

If you are a boat rides lover, you are lucky, because there are many service providers that offer to visit, island after island, the French Riviera and its surroundings. It is the best alternative to discover their history, their advantages and particularities.


Cap d'Ail

The Cap d’Ail is a seaside resort par excellence, close to the Monaco border and about ten kilometers away from Nice. That touristic destination, famous since 1879, represents a vacation resort. It is an exceptional place to have a great time and relax. Its fine sand beaches are bordered with hills covered with pines. There are also intimist coves nesting among the rocks.

The Cap d’Ail is undoubtedly the place to be for nature lovers. Indeed, you can admire several Mediterranean plants in its seaside botanic garden.

You can also practice water skiing, catamaran, paddle and many other activities to do on the spot. All in all, the Cap d’Ail is ideal for a romantic journey, as well as for a family one, and remains a prime destination for active tourism.


Théoule sur Mer

Théoule sur Mer is as well one of the most beautiful cities in the French Riviera. It is approximately 40 km away from Nice and 20 km away from Cannes. Its location is ideal on the French Riviera, in a good place to live under the massif de l’Esterel.

That destination offers an easy access to the beaches as well as the amazing rocky coast that makes all the identity of the region. Each port in Théoule sur Mer has its own particularities : the Théoule port, la Galère port, la Rogue port and la Figueirette port. A jaunt at the foot of the Massif de l’Esterel can make you di a halt in Saint-Raphaël. That touristic destination shelters about 28 beaches and coves, which is ideal for a lazing about type of stay.

There is no great monument in the city. It is rather made for you to spend good moments with your beloved ones. There are all sorts of cafés and gardens to relax.

However, if you are a physical activity enthusiast, you can go hiking in the hills and forest behind the city. It is also possible to go for a bike ride in all the region. After these excursions, you have the right to a relaxing session one beautiful beaches such as Petite Fontaine, Aiguille, Vallon de l’Autel or Suveret.


Saint-Tropez

Being a prime destination to meet celebrities, Saint-Tropez was one of the most coveted places by Pablo Picasso. That renown artist spent a lot of time there with Geneviève Laporte to realize some portraits, of which the best-known is l’Odalisque.

Saint-Tropez also means glamor and chic, as well as its port, where many film shootings take place and still make visitors dream.

The summer atmosphere of Saint-Tropez makes it unmissable during a stay on the French Riviera. It has an international reputation in terms of seaside animation and ambiance. Furthermore, that touristic place constitutes an interesting artistic site. Visiting the Musée de l’Annonciade is the occasion to see the great figures of modern art up close (1890-1950).

Hyères

Opt for a total change of scene in Hyères for your family vacation. It has many different touristic advantages. There are immense white sand beaches, thousands of palm trees, but also typically Provençal colored narrow streets. Vacationers looking for a lively village atmosphere in the southern part of France will be happy.

In terms of touristic activities, Hyères has a lot of art galleries that deserve a fully-fledged visit. Its rich architectural heritage also makes that city an unmissable place to escape with your children. In one of its hilltop villages, you can explore a 13th century castle.

Contemporary art lovers can show up at the Villa Noailles residence. It is an exceptional place that exhibits contemporary art dedicated to fashion, design and photography.

On the same topic


Lu 9 fois
Notez

Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Tous les commentaires discourtois, injurieux ou diffamatoires seront aussitôt supprimés par le modérateur.
Signaler un abus

Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 15 Mai 2023 - 15:19 Visiting Cassis in 2023: what you need to know

Vendredi 12 Mai 2023 - 14:49 Some recommendations to visit Carcassonne in 2023

Dernière heure

The most beautiful cities in the French Riviera

La course aux stations spatiales commerciales relancée avec Vast

Alpes de Haute-Provence : Le Couvent des Minimes mise à fond sur le bien-être

21e Forum des Pionniers en Israël, au-delà des préjugés...

Consolidation de l'aérien : synergies... vous avez dit synergies ?

Brand News

Comment utiliser l’IA pour automatiser 9 questions de clients sur 10 ?

Comment utiliser l’IA pour automatiser 9 questions de clients sur 10 ?
Explorons le sujet en détails et identifions les principaux avantages qu'il peut apporter à votre...
Les annonces

MARINAT VOYAGES - Conseiller voyages polyvalent H/F - CDI - (Paris 15e)
OFFRES D'EMPLOI TOURISME

DOUBLE SENS - Conseiller(e) Vendeur(se) Voyages - CDI - (Paris - 75)
OFFRES D'EMPLOI TOURISME

WEBBEDS - Yield Executive/ Product Manager H/F - CDI - (Paris, Londres ou Palma)
OFFRES D'EMPLOI TOURISME

Distribution

Distribution

21e Forum des Pionniers en Israël, au-delà des préjugés...

21e Forum des Pionniers en Israël, au-delà des préjugés...
Partez en France

Partez en France

Thermalisme : Atout France lance la campagne "Villes d’eaux, villes de bien-être"

Thermalisme : Atout France lance la campagne "Villes d’eaux, villes de bien-être"
Actus Visas

Actus Visas

Voyage au Kenya : fin des restrictions Covid-19

Voyage au Kenya : fin des restrictions Covid-19
SUPER AGV
Webinaires

Webinaires

Voyage au Panama, ce qu’il faut savoir

Voyage au Panama, ce qu’il faut savoir
Préparez votre voyage à Panama ! Voici tout ce que vous devez savoir pour profiter au mieux de vos vacances dans cette destination pleine de charme. Les lieux incontournables, les activités à faire... Une expérience unique vous attend !

E-learning Destination Canada - Evénement virtuel à la demande - 21 et 22 juin 2022

E-learning Destination Canada - Evénement virtuel à la demande - 21 et 22 juin 2022
Venez échanger en français avec nos partenaires canadiens, compléter les nouveaux modules du e-learning pour devenir...

Webinaire Tourisme Irlandais - L'offre Luxe en Irlande - 19 mai 2022

Webinaire Tourisme Irlandais - L'offre Luxe en Irlande - 19 mai 2022
L’équipe du Tourisme Irlandais vous invite à suivre une série de 4 webinaires pour découvrir ou redécouvrir l’île...
DESTIMAG

DESTIMAG

Voyage Chili : la fin des restrictions covid

Voyage Chili : la fin des restrictions covid
Production

Production

Solea, "TO atypique" avec 95% de croissance sur l’exercice en cours

Solea, "TO atypique" avec 95% de croissance sur l’exercice en cours
AirMaG

AirMaG

La course aux stations spatiales commerciales relancée avec Vast

La course aux stations spatiales commerciales relancée avec Vast
Transport

Transport

Vélo, rail, aérien... la France et les Pays-Bas planchent sur des sujets communs

Vélo, rail, aérien... la France et les Pays-Bas planchent sur des sujets communs
La Travel Tech

La Travel Tech

eDreams ODIGEO intègre le programme d'IA générative de Google Cloud

eDreams ODIGEO intègre le programme d'IA générative de Google Cloud
LuxuryTravelMaG

LuxuryTravelMaG

Alpes de Haute-Provence : Le Couvent des Minimes mise à fond sur le bien-être

Alpes de Haute-Provence : Le Couvent des Minimes mise à fond sur le bien-être
Hébergement

Hébergement

Atout France présente les premières auberges collectives classées

Atout France présente les premières auberges collectives classées
Futuroscopie

Futuroscopie

Futuroscopie - Start-up.. où en est-on 10 ans après ? 🔑

Futuroscopie - Start-up.. où en est-on 10 ans après ? 🔑
Voyages responsables

Voyages Responsables

La jungle des labels tourisme : un guide pour s'y retrouver !

La jungle des labels tourisme : un guide pour s'y retrouver !
CruiseMaG

CruiseMaG

Ponant affiche un record de réservations

Ponant affiche un record de réservations
Welcome To The Travel

Emploi & Formation

F. Lizée (Away We Go) : "Les entreprises sont ouvertes au freelancing"

F. Lizée (Away We Go) : "Les entreprises sont ouvertes au freelancing"
TravelManagerMaG

TravelManagerMaG

Décarbonation voyage d’affaires : "les entreprises ont déjà des marges de manœuvre"

Décarbonation voyage d’affaires : "les entreprises ont déjà des marges de manœuvre"
BROCHURES EN LIGNE
TourMaG.com
  • Snapchat
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • YouTube
  • LinkedIn
  • GooglePlay
  • appstore
  • Google News
  • Bing Actus
  • Nos Médias
  • DMCmag
  • Brochures en ligne
  • La Travel Tech
  • Welcome To The Travel
  • AirMaG
  • Futuroscopie
  • LuxuryTravelMaG
  • CruiseMaG
  • Voyages Responsables
  • #PartezEnOutreMer
  • Partez en France
  • TravelManagerMaG
 
Site certifié ACPM, le tiers de confiance - la valeur des médias