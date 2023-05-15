Théoule sur Mer is as well one of the most beautiful cities in the French Riviera. It is approximately 40 km away from Nice and 20 km away from Cannes. Its location is ideal on the French Riviera, in a good place to live under the massif de l’Esterel.That destination offers an easy access to the beaches as well as the amazing rocky coast that makes all the identity of the region. Each port in Théoule sur Mer has its own particularities : the Théoule port, la Galère port, la Rogue port and la Figueirette port. A jaunt at the foot of the Massif de l’Esterel can make you di a halt in Saint-Raphaël. That touristic destination shelters about 28 beaches and coves, which is ideal for a lazing about type of stay.There is no great monument in the city. It is rather made for you to spend good moments with your beloved ones. There are all sorts of cafés and gardens to relax.However, if you are a physical activity enthusiast, you can go hiking in the hills and forest behind the city. It is also possible to go for a bike ride in all the region. After these excursions, you have the right to a relaxing session one beautiful beaches such as Petite Fontaine, Aiguille, Vallon de l’Autel or Suveret.