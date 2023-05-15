The most beautiful cities in the French Riviera

The must-see cities to visit with your family
On the French Riviera, you’ll be spoilt of choice to spend a memorable family stay. Nice, Cannes, Antibes, you should really consider organizing a trip on that seaside region of Southern France. If you’d like to learn more, this article reveals the most beautiful sites to visit there when you are on a trip with your children.
Nice
Nice is undoubtedly an unmissable destination during a Mediterranean trip. You can be sure to experience a total change of scene during a trip there with your friends and family. Its ideal location has been a way of offering interesting touristic advantages to its visitors. For instance, beaches are a stone’s throw from the city centre. It also has a large panel of promenades with a panoramic view on the Mediterranean Sea. Concerning activities that you can do with your family, there’s something for everyone.
How can we talk about family activities without mentioning the famous Promenade des Anglais? Visiting the Musée Matisse and the archeological ruins will blow your mind. You’ll also have the opportunity to be present at Nice traditional cultural events.
The biggest city in the French Riviera obviously offers you unforgettable vacation on the seaside. Once you land on Nice’s ground, you already get a lungful of fresh Mediterranean air.
Cannes
It tastes really different to be on vacation in Cannes. To enjoy it even better, you should leave the coastline to get some height.
When you get to la Croix des Gardes, you enjoy an unobstructed view on the city while getting your fill of nature. It is a forest park of mimosas on a hill, approximately one kilometer away from the city. But before going there, we recommend making a stopover in the maritime city of Villefranche-sur-Mer to admire another facet of the French Riviera.
But Cannes is first and foremost well-known for its International Film Festival. It takes place once a year and welcomes lots of the seventh art personalities. The city also evokes the belle epoque, especially when you have a walk on the Croisette. It is a long boulevard running alongside the coast beach. That jaunt will satisfy your will to spend a Provençal and authentic stay. To do so, you also need to go to the Suquet, the oldest district in Cannes.
Antibes
Sun, Mediterranean Sea… a winning combo for family vacation in Antibes. Being part of the most popular cities in the French Riviera, Antibes offers several prime places to escape differently.
So, if you plan to visit that place with your children, the following activities are likely to please them, starting with the visit of the old city. This adventure can be done in a convertible minibus that crosses the whole city.
Then, a day in Marineland is unmissable before going to Aquasplash water park. Those who are eager to swim at the beach are spoilt of choice: la Salis, le Pointeil or la Gravette, everyone can fully enjoy those white sand stretches.
Undoubtedly, Antibes is one of the most coveted vacation resorts by young people in the French Riviera. In addition to its beautiful beaches, the city also stands out by its Picasso Museum in the Château Grimaldi.
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat
In Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, the whole family can discover out-of-the-ordinary archeological vestiges. Furthermore, the cap Ferrat and its peninsula are full of places to swim with children.
That old fishermen’s village holds a touristic reputation that attracts lots of investors. Indeed, it is a vacation resort for many billionaires from all over the world. The site takes advantage of the Mediterranean Sea charm to seduce vacationers.
Once there, you can choose among the many beaches to swim. Beside this, that destination also has several hiking paths from which you can better appreciate the coastline.
If you are a boat rides lover, you are lucky, because there are many service providers that offer to visit, island after island, the French Riviera and its surroundings. It is the best alternative to discover their history, their advantages and particularities.
Cap d'Ail
The Cap d’Ail is a seaside resort par excellence, close to the Monaco border and about ten kilometers away from Nice. That touristic destination, famous since 1879, represents a vacation resort. It is an exceptional place to have a great time and relax. Its fine sand beaches are bordered with hills covered with pines. There are also intimist coves nesting among the rocks.
The Cap d’Ail is undoubtedly the place to be for nature lovers. Indeed, you can admire several Mediterranean plants in its seaside botanic garden.
You can also practice water skiing, catamaran, paddle and many other activities to do on the spot. All in all, the Cap d’Ail is ideal for a romantic journey, as well as for a family one, and remains a prime destination for active tourism.
Théoule sur Mer
Théoule sur Mer is as well one of the most beautiful cities in the French Riviera. It is approximately 40 km away from Nice and 20 km away from Cannes. Its location is ideal on the French Riviera, in a good place to live under the massif de l’Esterel.
That destination offers an easy access to the beaches as well as the amazing rocky coast that makes all the identity of the region. Each port in Théoule sur Mer has its own particularities : the Théoule port, la Galère port, la Rogue port and la Figueirette port. A jaunt at the foot of the Massif de l’Esterel can make you di a halt in Saint-Raphaël. That touristic destination shelters about 28 beaches and coves, which is ideal for a lazing about type of stay.
There is no great monument in the city. It is rather made for you to spend good moments with your beloved ones. There are all sorts of cafés and gardens to relax.
However, if you are a physical activity enthusiast, you can go hiking in the hills and forest behind the city. It is also possible to go for a bike ride in all the region. After these excursions, you have the right to a relaxing session one beautiful beaches such as Petite Fontaine, Aiguille, Vallon de l’Autel or Suveret.
Saint-Tropez
Being a prime destination to meet celebrities, Saint-Tropez was one of the most coveted places by Pablo Picasso. That renown artist spent a lot of time there with Geneviève Laporte to realize some portraits, of which the best-known is l’Odalisque.
Saint-Tropez also means glamor and chic, as well as its port, where many film shootings take place and still make visitors dream.
The summer atmosphere of Saint-Tropez makes it unmissable during a stay on the French Riviera. It has an international reputation in terms of seaside animation and ambiance. Furthermore, that touristic place constitutes an interesting artistic site. Visiting the Musée de l’Annonciade is the occasion to see the great figures of modern art up close (1890-1950).
Hyères
Opt for a total change of scene in Hyères for your family vacation. It has many different touristic advantages. There are immense white sand beaches, thousands of palm trees, but also typically Provençal colored narrow streets. Vacationers looking for a lively village atmosphere in the southern part of France will be happy.
In terms of touristic activities, Hyères has a lot of art galleries that deserve a fully-fledged visit. Its rich architectural heritage also makes that city an unmissable place to escape with your children. In one of its hilltop villages, you can explore a 13th century castle.
Contemporary art lovers can show up at the Villa Noailles residence. It is an exceptional place that exhibits contemporary art dedicated to fashion, design and photography.
