What to do in Aix-en-Provence in 2023?

Visiting Aix-en-Provence is just like discovering an open-air museum. Once you get there, you surrender to the beauty of the city centre. Go for a walk through the lively narrow streets either with your friends or family to discover those touristic sites. Strolling on the battlements is a privilege for visitors who can discover the famous Cours Mirabeau, outlined in the 17th century. At the same time, a small detour at the extreme West of the city leads the tourists in front of the 1860 Fontaine de la Rotonde.But there is so much more to see in that Provençal city. Don’t miss the following must-sees during a stay there, starting with Musée Vieil Aix. The latter is overflowing with several wonders of which some have been forgotten, although they hold exceptional stories. It is located in the Estienne-de-Saint-Jean hotel since 1932.► See more : Marseille Soap Museum , fervent advocate of a traditional savoir-faireThe exploration continues in Cézanne’s studio. For art lovers, it is a great opportunity, because they have access to the painter’s intimacy. That cultural tour may go on with the discovery of the Art Center at the heart of quartier Mazarin. The place stands out by its old-fashioned interior decoration.To vary the pleasures, there is another museum, dedicated to Marius Granet, where you can admire the Jean Planque’s collection, a Swiss famous painter and collector. And finally, to end the visit on a high note, there’s nothing better than admiring the mind-blowing universe of Fondation Vasarely’s optical art.