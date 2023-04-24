TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

What to do in Aix-en-Provence in 2023?



Aix-en-Provence seems to be an excellent choice for you next vacation. It’s an exceptional destination that is worth a visit.


The point of visiting Aix-en-Provence in 2023

Being part of the most popular destinations to enjoy the soft heat of the Mediterranean Sea, Aix-en-Provence has many touristic advantages to explore. Its old town, its very peaceful Provençal atmosphere or its Cours Mirabeau are worth going out of your way to see.

A good preparation helps to enjoy the visits in the best way, notably by getting information in advance on itineraries.

Some history

Founded by the Romans in 122 BC, the town of Aix-en-Provence has a millenium history. Once called Aquae Sextiae, its creation, impulsed by Roman General Caius Sextius Calvinus, was a way to establish commercial exchanges between Rome and the Phocaean city. Thanks to that opportunity, it became a reference of Roman culture in Gaul.

By the way, its civilization was ahead of its time. The statues at Musée Granet, just as archeological digs, testify of it. In 1182, the Counts of Provence chose Aix-en-Provence as their new residence. Some central elements were thus highlighted: Aix Cathedral, Palais Comtal, but also the new commercial and crafts districts. King René took up residence there in the 15th century. His arrival left the print of the town’s real success.

Where is Aix-en-Provence ?

Located in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, Aix-en-Provence is the largest city of the region after Marseille. That Provençal destination is indeed 30 km away from the Phocaean City. There, tourists can spend their vacation differently, thanks to its calm and soothing atmosphere.

Former capital of Provence in the 15th century, it is part of the most attractive cities in Pays d’Aix (“Aix country”) and the most coveted in Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur.


What can we do there ?

Visiting Aix-en-Provence is just like discovering an open-air museum. Once you get there, you surrender to the beauty of the city centre. Go for a walk through the lively narrow streets either with your friends or family to discover those touristic sites. Strolling on the battlements is a privilege for visitors who can discover the famous Cours Mirabeau, outlined in the 17th century. At the same time, a small detour at the extreme West of the city leads the tourists in front of the 1860 Fontaine de la Rotonde.

But there is so much more to see in that Provençal city. Don’t miss the following must-sees during a stay there, starting with Musée Vieil Aix. The latter is overflowing with several wonders of which some have been forgotten, although they hold exceptional stories. It is located in the Estienne-de-Saint-Jean hotel since 1932.

► See more : Marseille Soap Museum, fervent advocate of a traditional savoir-faire

The exploration continues in Cézanne’s studio. For art lovers, it is a great opportunity, because they have access to the painter’s intimacy. That cultural tour may go on with the discovery of the Art Center at the heart of quartier Mazarin. The place stands out by its old-fashioned interior decoration.

To vary the pleasures, there is another museum, dedicated to Marius Granet, where you can admire the Jean Planque’s collection, a Swiss famous painter and collector. And finally, to end the visit on a high note, there’s nothing better than admiring the mind-blowing universe of Fondation Vasarely’s optical art.

Why is it a good idea to go there?

There are a lot of good reasons that encourage tourists to come to the first city ever created by the Romans in Bouches-du-Rhône. First, its town hall presents an architectural style that reminds us of Renaissance Italian palaces. There, a nice rectangular square is where a flower market takes place on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Nature lovers can climb Montagne Sainte-Victoire. That place is ideal for hiking in a typically Mediterranean environment.

Beside its varied activites, visitors can also discover the other facet of the city: the one that incarnates the academic and cultural development. The revival of the Aix-en-Provence Festival and the restoration of its historical centre testify of the city’s cultural vocation. Furthermore, let’s not forget that Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolis won the European Capital of Innovation Award 2022.

When is it better to go?

The best season to go to Aix-en-Provence goes from June to August. For strictly climatic reasons, you’d better avoid going in December, January, and February. That said, the average temperature may fluctuate throughout the year. It approximately reaches 10 °C in January and can rise to 30 °C in August. In terms of rain, 77 mm are possible at every season.

Read also : where to go in January for unforgettable vacation ?

A halt at the Hôtel de Caumont-Centre d’Art of quartier Mazarin is unmissable during the visit. The beauty of this 18th century gem is likely to be a memorable view for adventure and discovery lovers. Besides, you can take a tour in a candyshop or a handmade factory to see how to cook a Calisson, one of the great specialities of Aix-en-Provence. It is a mix of crystallized melons with some orange blossom and almond flavours.

Traditionally, the calisson is blessed every first Sunday of September at the religious building of Saint-Jean-de-Malte. Finally, after a long day of walk, it is time to have a break on the Cours Mirabeau, another place full if History and appropriate for strolls.


