Le Groupe TourMaG.com s'organise face à la crise sanitaire

Pour ce faire, l’ensemble des équipes est sur le pont depuis ce lundi matin 16 mars 2020 avec une organisation désormais adaptée au contexte et pour une durée indéterminée à ce jour. Tous nos rendez-vous physiques ont été annulés pour le moment.
Nous vous prions de ne plus utiliser le standard téléphonique mais de contacter chacun des membres du service concerné sur leurs portables(ou emails) professionnels respectifs :
DIRECTION
Jean da LUZ
+33 6 60 71 35 75
jdaluz@tourmag.com
Fabien Da LUZ
+33 6 43 65 15 92
fabien@tourmag.com
RÉDACTION
Céline EYMERY
celine@tourmag.com
+33 6 62 51 26 75
Anaïs BORIOS
+33 6 10 43 95 18
anais@tourmag.com
Romain POMMIER
+33 6 76 49 03 59
romain@tourmag.com
Caroline LELIEVRE
caroline@tourmag.com
+33 6 79 74 44 69
Pierre GEORGES
pierregeorges@tourmag.com
+33 6 82 85 26 65
Michèle SANI
redaction@tourmag.com
PUBLICITÉ MARKETING
Scheerazade KACIMI
commercial@tourmag.com
+33 6 76 50 55 75
Gentiane ROMANET
Brochuresenligne.com et DMCmag.com
gentiane@brochuresenligne.com
commercial@dmcmag.com
EMPLOI
Valérie DUFOUR
Emploi - Welcome To The Travel
direction@welcometothetravel.com
+33 6 99 07 16 66
Lory BENABID
Welcome To The Travel
annonces@welcometothetravel.com
STUDIO
Mélanie Philibin
melanie@tourmag.com
+33 6 10 43 95 35
Raphaël THOMAS
Webdesigner / Illustrateur
DMCmag Brochures en ligne
raphael@tourmag.com
Manon BENEDETTO
DrimgDesign MyEventStory
manon@myeventstory.com
COMPTABILITE-ADMINISTRATIF
Valérie BOURDON
gestion@tourmag.com
+33 6 10 43 95 35
PRODUCTION
Xavier PETIT
xavier@drimprod.com
+33 6 09 17 55 67
Laurie MEDINA
laurie@drimprod.com
+33 6 51 67 21 32
ÉVENEMENTIEL
Francis ROSALES
francis@myeventstory.com
+33 6 50 42 42 16
Ismahane YASSIN
ismahane@myeventstory.com
+33 6 10 43 95 28
Kim RENARD
kim@myeventstory.com
Flavie ROCA
flavie@myeventstory.com
Nous vous prions de ne plus utiliser le standard téléphonique mais de contacter chacun des membres du service concerné sur leurs portables(ou emails) professionnels respectifs :
DIRECTION
Jean da LUZ
+33 6 60 71 35 75
jdaluz@tourmag.com
Fabien Da LUZ
+33 6 43 65 15 92
fabien@tourmag.com
RÉDACTION
Céline EYMERY
celine@tourmag.com
+33 6 62 51 26 75
Anaïs BORIOS
+33 6 10 43 95 18
anais@tourmag.com
Romain POMMIER
+33 6 76 49 03 59
romain@tourmag.com
Caroline LELIEVRE
caroline@tourmag.com
+33 6 79 74 44 69
Pierre GEORGES
pierregeorges@tourmag.com
+33 6 82 85 26 65
Michèle SANI
redaction@tourmag.com
PUBLICITÉ MARKETING
Scheerazade KACIMI
commercial@tourmag.com
+33 6 76 50 55 75
Gentiane ROMANET
Brochuresenligne.com et DMCmag.com
gentiane@brochuresenligne.com
commercial@dmcmag.com
EMPLOI
Valérie DUFOUR
Emploi - Welcome To The Travel
direction@welcometothetravel.com
+33 6 99 07 16 66
Lory BENABID
Welcome To The Travel
annonces@welcometothetravel.com
STUDIO
Mélanie Philibin
melanie@tourmag.com
+33 6 10 43 95 35
Raphaël THOMAS
Webdesigner / Illustrateur
DMCmag Brochures en ligne
raphael@tourmag.com
Manon BENEDETTO
DrimgDesign MyEventStory
manon@myeventstory.com
COMPTABILITE-ADMINISTRATIF
Valérie BOURDON
gestion@tourmag.com
+33 6 10 43 95 35
PRODUCTION
Xavier PETIT
xavier@drimprod.com
+33 6 09 17 55 67
Laurie MEDINA
laurie@drimprod.com
+33 6 51 67 21 32
ÉVENEMENTIEL
Francis ROSALES
francis@myeventstory.com
+33 6 50 42 42 16
Ismahane YASSIN
ismahane@myeventstory.com
+33 6 10 43 95 28
Kim RENARD
kim@myeventstory.com
Flavie ROCA
flavie@myeventstory.com
Autres articles
-
Coronavirus : 60 compagnies aériennes dans le monde réclament des aides aux gouvernements
-
Coronavirus : Allemagne, Chili, Qatar ... les pays ferment leurs frontières aux Français
-
Réseaux : "Le métier va être profondément changé après cette crise..."
-
Ryanair : "une immobilisation complète de la flotte n'est pas à exclure..."
-
FTI Group annule tous les voyages avec effet immédiat jusqu'à fin mars 2020