Le Groupe TourMaG.com s'organise face à la crise sanitaire

Contacts directs de l'ensemble des collaborateurs



Chers Lecteurs, Annonceurs et Partenaires,

Dans le contexte actuel de lutte contre le COVID-19, et suite aux mesures renforcées et annoncées à deux reprises par le Président de la République, le Groupe TourMaG.com a organisé son activité en conséquence. Ceci afin de vous garantir une continuité de service optimale à tous les niveaux : rédactionnelle, commerciale et marketing.


Rédigé par La Rédaction le Lundi 16 Mars 2020

Comment joindre directement tous les collaborateurs de TourMaG.com
Comment joindre directement tous les collaborateurs de TourMaG.com
Pour ce faire, l’ensemble des équipes est sur le pont depuis ce lundi matin 16 mars 2020 avec une organisation désormais adaptée au contexte et pour une durée indéterminée à ce jour. Tous nos rendez-vous physiques ont été annulés pour le moment.

Nous vous prions de ne plus utiliser le standard téléphonique mais de contacter chacun des membres du service concerné sur leurs portables(ou emails) professionnels respectifs :

DIRECTION
Jean da LUZ
+33 6 60 71 35 75
jdaluz@tourmag.com

Fabien Da LUZ
+33 6 43 65 15 92
fabien@tourmag.com

RÉDACTION
Céline EYMERY
celine@tourmag.com
+33 6 62 51 26 75

Anaïs BORIOS
+33 6 10 43 95 18
anais@tourmag.com

Romain POMMIER
+33 6 76 49 03 59
romain@tourmag.com

Caroline LELIEVRE
caroline@tourmag.com
+33 6 79 74 44 69

Pierre GEORGES
pierregeorges@tourmag.com
+33 6 82 85 26 65

Michèle SANI
redaction@tourmag.com

PUBLICITÉ MARKETING
Scheerazade KACIMI
commercial@tourmag.com
+33 6 76 50 55 75

Gentiane ROMANET
Brochuresenligne.com et DMCmag.com
gentiane@brochuresenligne.com
commercial@dmcmag.com

EMPLOI
Valérie DUFOUR
Emploi - Welcome To The Travel
direction@welcometothetravel.com
+33 6 99 07 16 66

Lory BENABID
Welcome To The Travel
annonces@welcometothetravel.com

STUDIO
Mélanie Philibin
melanie@tourmag.com
+33 6 10 43 95 35

Raphaël THOMAS
Webdesigner / Illustrateur
DMCmag Brochures en ligne
raphael@tourmag.com

Manon BENEDETTO
DrimgDesign MyEventStory
manon@myeventstory.com

COMPTABILITE-ADMINISTRATIF
Valérie BOURDON
gestion@tourmag.com
+33 6 10 43 95 35

PRODUCTION
Xavier PETIT
xavier@drimprod.com
+33 6 09 17 55 67

Laurie MEDINA
laurie@drimprod.com
+33 6 51 67 21 32

ÉVENEMENTIEL
Francis ROSALES
francis@myeventstory.com
+33 6 50 42 42 16

Ismahane YASSIN
ismahane@myeventstory.com
+33 6 10 43 95 28

Kim RENARD
kim@myeventstory.com

Flavie ROCA
flavie@myeventstory.com


