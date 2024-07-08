SO RECEPTIFS Votre Solution Réceptifs vous présente la collection 2024/2025 de ses partenaires

TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone
Individuels ou Groupes sur Mesure, Départs Garantis, SO RECEPTIFS vous présente la collection 2024/2025 de ses partenaires.


Rédigé par Soreceptifs le Lundi 8 Juillet 2024

IFTM TourMaG Party

SOMMAIRE

- TAI YANG CHINE
- URGA MONGOLIE
- KIMCHI KORE
- KARAWEIK BIRMANIE
- TERRE ALGERIE
- MONARCH TRAVEL MAROC
- CDM EGYPTE DAHABEYA
- OUZBEK TOURS OUZBEKISTAN
- VIETNAM CAMBODGE


Tai Yang Chine

TAI YANG CHINE
(Chine, Hong Kong / Taiwan / Tibet)

Plus besoin de visas en 2024 et en 2025 pour entrer en Chine pour des séjours de 2 semaines.

Ci-dessous, Brochure Groupes 2025 minimum 10 personnes avec entrée Shanghai (car les vols sont moins chers)  sortie Pékin ou Hong Kong.
Nos Départs Garantis arrivent ! Demandez le programme !
Nous répondons à toute demande individuels et groupes sur mesure !

 
Brochure Groupes 2024/2025
 


Urga Mongolie

URGA MONGOLIE

Sautez le pas ! Faites vivre à vos clients une expérience inoubliable, près de la nature, des populations, avec logements sous des yourtes.
Authenticité, calme, gentillesse des habitants, écologie, voyage responsable.
Ci-joint Tarifs Individuels et Groupes 2025
 
Tarif Confidentiel individuels et groupes 2025
 



KIMCHI KORE

KIMCHI KORE

2 Programmes sur ce pays développé : City Tour à Séoul, circuit Corée du sud de 12J/10N. Demandes individuels ou groupes sur mesure, n’hésitez pas à nous interroger.
City Break Groupe 2025
 
Temple Groupe 2025



KARAWEIK BIRMANIE

KARAWEIK BIRMANIE

Cette destination « sinistrée » repart ! ci-joint, 1 programme type, d'autres projets à venir
 
Consulter


TERRE ALGERIE

TERRE ALGERIE 

Voyage de mémoire (du souvenir, Pieds Noirs) ; Voyages Religieux, Combinés Alger - Oran, Alger - Ghardaia, Grand Circuit de l’Algérie : Alger-Ghardaïa-Vallée de la Saoura (Timimoune, Taghit, Colomb Béchar ), Oran-Tlemcen ; Algérie Romaine : Tipasa , Djemila, Timgad, Guelma, Annaba…; Aventure – Sahara : Tamanrasset, Djanet en 4 x 4 bivouacs…
 
Tarif Confidentiel individuels et groupes 2024/2025
 


MONARCH TRAVEL MAROC

MONARCH TRAVEL MAROC

Nouveauté des Départs Garantis Francophones en tarifs nets ; 2650 Départs Garantis en 2 langues

2650 Départs Garantis en 2 langues.

Brochure Groupes 2025 : loisirs, affaires, sportifs ( Active),/* Incentive (signature)

Départs Garantis Francophones
 
Départs Garantis 2025/2026 en 2 langues départs de nombreuses villes
Tarifs groupes 2024/2025



CDM EGYPTE DAHABEYA

CDM EGYPTE DAHABEYA

Nouveautés 2025

Après le succès, depuis 2 saisons de la Dahabeya Sekhmet, nous avons procédé à des travaux de rénovation et d'agrandissement. Celle-ci passe de 14 cabines à 17 cabines. Nous mettons sur le marché 2 nouvelles Dahabeyas : 

La Dahabeya Papyrus de 12 cabines

• La Dahabeya Yalla Bina de 10 cabines

 

« Flambant neuves ».

 

Des itinéraires en haute Egypte, au Caire plus haute Egypte, complémentaires, suivant les bateaux.

Des Extensions en mer rouge dans un hôtel 4 **** all inclusive l’hôtel Mercure du groupe Accor.

Un hôtel au Caire 5 ***** chaine Accor Movenpick.

 

De la qualité, du « slow tourisme », à des petits prix promotionnels …avec ou sans vols.
Plus d'infos sur : www.dahabeyaegypte.com


Brochure 2025



OUZBEK TOURS OUZBEKISTAN

OUZBEK TOURS OUZBEKISTAN 

Nous vous proposons différents programmes dans ce pays magnifique : Sur *les Pas de Marco Polo, Route de la soie , Découverte de l'Ouzbekistan, Voyage en train, L'ouzbekistan et la mer d'Aral.

 

Découvrez les trésors architecturaux, les marchés animés, et les traditions millénaires de ce pays au carrefour des civilisations.
 
Brochure Individuel et groupe 2025
 



VIETNAM CAMBODGE

VIETNAM CAMBODGE 

Des Prix groupes pour individuels, divers départs Garantis, pour satisfaire votre clientèle individuelle et groupe.  De nombreuses activités.

Nous vous avons sélectionné 3 programmes Découverte, nous en avons d'autres...

Beauté du Nord, Panorama, Mandarine...
DECOUVERTE DU VIETNAM
DECOUVERTE DU VIETNAM ET CAMBODGE
DECOUVERTE DU VIETNAM ET BALNEAIRE

Renseignements et inscriptions : SO RECEPTIFS

SO VOYAGES Numéro d’immatriculation ( licence) 013 23 0012 Caution APST / RCP Hiscox.
Une garantie de plus pour vous.
Nos sites internet :
www.sovoyages.com
www.soreceptifs.com
www.terrealgerie.com
www.clubdescroisieres.com

SO RECEPTIFS :
Portable : 06 95 96 74 54
Mail : contact@soreceptifs.com


Welcome To The Travel

Emploi & Formation

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
