SO RECEPTIFS Votre Solution Réceptifs vous présente la collection 2024/2025 de ses partenaires

Nouveautés 2025 Après le succès, depuis 2 saisons de la Dahabeya Sekhmet, nous avons procédé à des travaux de rénovation et d'agrandissement. Celle-ci passe de 14 cabines à 17 cabines. Nous mettons sur le marché 2 nouvelles Dahabeyas : • La Dahabeya Papyrus de 12 cabines • La Dahabeya Yalla Bina de 10 cabines « Flambant neuves ». Des itinéraires en haute Egypte, au Caire plus haute Egypte, complémentaires, suivant les bateaux. Des Extensions en mer rouge dans un hôtel 4 **** all inclusive l’hôtel Mercure du groupe Accor. Un hôtel au Caire 5 ***** chaine Accor Movenpick. De la qualité, du « slow tourisme », à des petits prix promotionnels …avec ou sans vols.

Plus d'infos sur : www.dahabeyaegypte.com





