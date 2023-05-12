Visiting Cassis in 2023: what you need to know

You can visit Cassis in one day or during the weekend. To do so, you need to be well prepared, starting with the choice of the date. Therefore, it is necessary to check the weather forecast in order to adapt your visit according to the local climatic conditions.The best season to discover its gorgeous landscapes goes from June to August.You’d better avoid going in December, January and February, when the weather is bad. Over the year, the temperatures fluctuate a lot. On average, it is around 11 °C. During wet season, it is possible to reach 77 mm of precipitation. So as to better prepare your trip to Cassis, you should take into account the annual meteorological statistics.On the whole, the research of the good period to go to Cassis is quite complicated. Each traveler has to confront the data about the chances of sun and rain to decide whether to go or not.