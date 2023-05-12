TourMaG.com, le média spécialiste du tourisme francophone

Visiting Cassis in 2023: what you need to know



Cassis is a prime destination for tourists who want to enjoy a Provençal ambiance. Here is what you need to know to fully enjoy your stay.


Lundi 15 Mai 2023


Some good reasons to choose Cassis

Visiting Cassis is a great opportunity for travel enthusiasts to live an adventure filled with emotions and discovery. This gem of the Mediterranean Sea has indeed a lot to offer to its visitors. There are, for example, its AOC (PDO) wine, its fishing port, its calanques or its 400 meters high cliff. Different activities have to be discovered during a stay with friends or family.

Where is Cassis?

Located in the Bouches-du-Rhône department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Cassis is one of the towns in the district of Marseille. Don’t miss that touristic destination if you are passing through South of France. You will be amazed by its cliffs and its famous wines will seduce you.

Only a few kilometers away, there are several cities and villages. La Ciotat is only 6,87 kilometers away from Cassis. That said, the distance between Marseille and Cassis and other cities in the region is calculated as the crow flies. Cassis municipality belongs to East-Aubagne's canton. Its surface area is quite modest: 26,87 km².

When is it better to go ?

You can visit Cassis in one day or during the weekend. To do so, you need to be well prepared, starting with the choice of the date. Therefore, it is necessary to check the weather forecast in order to adapt your visit according to the local climatic conditions.
The best season to discover its gorgeous landscapes goes from June to August.

You’d better avoid going in December, January and February, when the weather is bad. Over the year, the temperatures fluctuate a lot. On average, it is around 11 °C. During wet season, it is possible to reach 77 mm of precipitation. So as to better prepare your trip to Cassis, you should take into account the annual meteorological statistics.

On the whole, the research of the good period to go to Cassis is quite complicated. Each traveler has to confront the data about the chances of sun and rain to decide whether to go or not.

How to spend a romantic stay?

Cassis is a prime destination to please your better half. First, you can walk along the Mediterranean Sea., in a nice fishing port. Although Marseille is only a few kilometers away from Cassis, it would be a shame to miss the Massif des Calanques in Cassis during a romantic trip. Then, a jaunt to cap Canaille through the Route des Crêtes would be a good idea to enjoy an unobstructed view on the town and the Calanques.

The latter is a huge ocher cliff falling into the sea that we can see from the port of Cassis. It’s the only activity for which a car is necessary during that romantic jaunt. Lovebirds also have the possibility to ride through the city by electric mountain bike. That playful activity is an excellent way to discover the Calanques from a different perspective.

Furthermore, what you can also do is hiking with a guide : another adventure to pace up and down the coastline while enjoying the beautiful Massif des Calanques !

The unmissable places

There are so much unexpected sites hidden in Cassis. Apart from its typically Provençal market, tourists really have to step into Vieux Cassis (Old Cassis), where they can visit the famous église Saint-Michel, built in 1867. That church has a Roman architectural style with three naves entirely conceived with Cassis stones.

You should probably have time for visiting the Art and Popular Traditions Museum of Cassis. It is located in an old 18th century presbytery.
We can also quote the Calanque de Port-Miou. It is the only rocky inlet belonging to the city because all the other ones belong to the Phocaean city. However, the latter is occupied by a marina for light boats, where swimming is not a good idea at all. But it provides such exceptional point of views, especially the one that overlooks the Calanque de Port-Pin.

Finally, the boldest can schedule a visit in its own right of the Calanques National Park in Marseille. It’s a must-see to enjoy a total change of scene during the stay.


