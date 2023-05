What about going to Biarritz in 2023?

There are lots of ways to discover Biarritz in a single day. For a successful visit, the best is to ask for a local guide. The latter can suggest a complete itinerary through all the emblematic sites of the town. That 19th century leaders vacation resort is also unmissable to practice surf on the famous spot of the Côte des Basques. You can learn how to surf in a few hours with professional trainers. Going for a drive is also a way to go around the city in one day, and to discover each side of that Basque Country seaside resort.To vary the pleasures, it’s nice to laze through the coastline path. The boldest may continue their visit by foot to reach the Spanish border. Also, a tour of the old town is the promise of a new experience. It is an authentic place attracting the curiosity of tourists from everywhere on Earth. During that short walk, eating a local specialty is the done thing to please your stomach. At the end of the day, a stop at the Atalaye plateau will make on impression on tourists. The sound of waves breaking against the cliff will make you feel the ocean’s heartbeat.