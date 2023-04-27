What about going to Biarritz in 2023?

Being part of the most popular touristic destinations on the Basque coast, Biarritz is surely an excellent choice for your next vacation. That seaside resort is worth the detour.



Biarritz, a select place for 2023 vacation



If you plan to go on vacation in 2023, Biarritz could be the perfect choice. Indeed, that city has numerous touristic advantages that should disorient you. Before booking your tickets, here are some advice and practical information you need to know to make your stay a success.



Some History





When evoking Biarritz’s history, what’s first obvious is Napoleon III and his spouse Eugenie’s. They spent a long time in that locality. The imperial couple particularly enjoyed the landscapes, but above all, the benefits offered by that seaside resort. It’s the reason why the majority of visible building in the town were baptized with their names so as to mark their visits of the city.Hence, we can find “Sainte-Eugénie” church and its famous crypt, the Eugénie villa, which currently is the Hôtel du Palais. The latter was used as a vacation resort for the imperial couple. The town’s history also rests on the Rocher de la Vierge (the Virgin Mary rock), an emblematic and legendary site. At the end of the 19th century, Biarritz received the Moscow intelligentsia. The relationship between the city and the Russian population was reinforced to such an extent that a quarter of its dwellers is from Russia.



Where is Biarritz ?





The 2016 territorial reform made Biarritz a Nouvelle-Aquitaine city. It is a municipality of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department in Southwest of France. That seaside resort is located in French Basque country. It is an integral part of the Bayonne’s conurbation.Biarritz is also close to the Spanish border, a geographical location that enables vacationers to easily go to Spain. Apart from this, tourists can go to Saint-Jean-de-Luz, a seaside resort that is considered like the most oceanic of the Basque coast.



What to visit in Biarritz?





Biarritz is a historical city of which the renown is due to the visits of many personalities. Lots of monuments dating back to centuries can be visited on site, starting with the Chapelle Impériale (the Imperial Chapel). Among the must-see monuments in Biarritz, there are the old aristocratic estates such as Château Boulard, Château d'lbarritz or Château de Françon. The city centre also deserves a visit. It is a calm and good place to live.The Grande Plage constitutes the front door of the French Basque country, with its exceptional coastline and coral reefs. This advantage ranked it among the most coveted spots by surfers. Besides, tourists can go off to the discovery of the city’s emblematic Rugby club à XV baptized the Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque. There is another characteristic sport in Biarritz: the Basque pelota. The last season of the Basque pelota World Championships took place at the heart of the city. That event, filled with emotions, is the occasion to discover the local culture.



Why should you go to Biarritz?





Tourists mostly come to Biarritz to fully enjoy the seaside resort advantages. The sunshine and the azure crystal clear water make that place unmissable during a stay in France. That said, several activities are available to enjoy incredible moments with your beloved ones.Apart from hiking, surfing, and lazing about, tourists can also do other activities. For instance, you can go for a walk at the Col d’Ibardin (the Ibardin Pass). Its summit shelters an exceptional site that allows you to enjoy an unobstructed view on the whole region. You will also love Biarritz because of its rich cultural heritage. It’s here where you can visit a church that has a small attractive square with a panoramic view on the sea. In short, it’s impossible for adventure and discovery lovers to be bored during their passage in that seaside resort of the Basque coast.



When is it better to go?





As it is located in the Basque Country, the best season to go there is summer, between June and August, generally. During that period, you’ll have the privilege to bathe in mild temperature waters.If you wish to serenely enjoy your stay, it’s better to schedule it between May and October. The climate remains nice all the year round and you’ll have a mild weather. Let’s not forget that the average temperature for September fluctuates between 14 °C to 23 °C.



How to visit Biarritz in 1 day?





There are lots of ways to discover Biarritz in a single day. For a successful visit, the best is to ask for a local guide. The latter can suggest a complete itinerary through all the emblematic sites of the town. That 19th century leaders vacation resort is also unmissable to practice surf on the famous spot of the Côte des Basques. You can learn how to surf in a few hours with professional trainers. Going for a drive is also a way to go around the city in one day, and to discover each side of that Basque Country seaside resort.To vary the pleasures, it’s nice to laze through the coastline path. The boldest may continue their visit by foot to reach the Spanish border. Also, a tour of the old town is the promise of a new experience. It is an authentic place attracting the curiosity of tourists from everywhere on Earth. During that short walk, eating a local specialty is the done thing to please your stomach. At the end of the day, a stop at the Atalaye plateau will make on impression on tourists. The sound of waves breaking against the cliff will make you feel the ocean’s heartbeat.